School board rejects budget proposal, moves forward on book policy

The Burke County Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss the budget for the 2022-23 school year, recognize outstanding student achievement and review policy proposals, including one governing media selection and book challenges.

Keith Lawson, Burke County Public Schools finance director, informed the board that the board’s request to the county for a 3.1% or $509,000 funding increase for the 2022-23 year had not been included in the county manager’s proposed budget. According to Lawson, the proposed budget calls for local funding to remain steady at a little more than $16 million.

He said the increases were requested to help offset inflationary increases to utilities, repairs, parts and supplies, increased retirement and health benefits and to continue funding school nurses and school resource officers at the current levels.

“COVID is still out there and it’s not going to go away,” said board member Don Hemstreet. “We need the nurses. I think we need nurses and SROs.”

Lawson said no explanation was given for the proposed budget’s lower amount.

But according to an email obtained by The News Herald, Burke County Finance Director Margaret Pierce informed BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan that the county was hit with requests outpacing available revenue by $13 million. The email called the district’s request “understandable,” but cited a surplus of unused local funds from the 2020-21 school year as a factor in the county’s decision.

“The hope is that the increase can be funded from the $509,000 of county funds put in the fund balance in the last fiscal year,” the email from Pierce said.

Swan said the 2020-21 surplus looks inflated because of temporary federal COVID relief funds the district has been able to use to cover certain expenses.

“We’ve been very transparent with our fund balance on why it looks inflated this year because of COVID,” Swan said. “We’re spending a lot of our COVID dollars because if we don’t, they disappear in 2024.”

Lawson could not immediately be reached for comment after the meeting on whether he was aware of the email from Pierce to Swan when he addressed the board.

At the meeting, Lawson told the board he had reworked the budget and was able to balance it with a $249,000 withdrawal from the school’s fund balance.

Board member Seth Hunt initially motioned to accept Lawson’s proposal, but then withdrew, saying he did not believe the district should fund recurring expenses out of a non-recurring fund balance.

“I don’t know what the rest of the board would do, but I would actually be opposed to doing that,” Hunt told The News Herald on Tuesday. “One-time use money — it’s an inappropriate use to try to fund recurring salaries. It’s a bad business practice.”

Hunt urged board members to appeal to the county commissioners.

“It behooves us, the seven of us, to work on the five commissioners,” Hunt said at the meeting.

Board member Tiana Beachler agreed, saying that members need to remind the county they are asking for money to fund “needed positions.”

“It was unacceptable for us to have given that explanation of what we were using that money for and for it to be essentially denied without explanation,” Beachler told The News Herald on Tuesday.

“As Mr. Hunt said, it appears they gave themselves raises,” board chair Wendi Craven told the board Monday night, referring to the county’s proposed 2022-23 budget.

The proposed county budget shows a total increase of $30,480 in commissioner salaries if commissioners approve the amount in the proposed budget. According to Pierce, if the increase is approved, each commissioner will receive a salary of $15,000 per year. Additionally, the chair would get a $1,000 supplement and the vice-chair would get a $500 supplement.

“We want a good working relationship; we don’t want it to be an us and them, but there needs to be a little wiggle room,” board member Don Hemstreet said.

As of right now, BCPS does not anticipate having to cut any school nurse or resource officer positions for the 2022-23 school year but may have to reevaluate next year.

The board voted 7-0 to appeal the county manager’s decision and members of the district will appear before the county commissioners’ budget session Friday to make their appeal. The commissioners’ budget workshop will be held via Zoom and streamed on YouTube.

In other business:

The board also considered a number of policy revisions including a new board member voting policy and revisions to policies governing the selection of and challenges to instructional and supplemental materials.

Proposed changes are to board policies 3200 and 3210, which govern the selection of instructional and supplemental materials and challenges to those materials. The new proposal would centralize the process of selecting books and other materials for school libraries. They would also set up a School Media and Technology Advisory Committee, which would review challenged materials according to standards laid out in policy 3200-R.

Board members agreed that overall, the policy was almost exactly what they were looking for, with Craven calling it “phenomenal.”

There was discussion about some specific word choices in the standard laid out in 3200-R. Craven also asked if there could be some more objective standards in the policy for the amount of profanity and sexual content contained in a book.

“I think there needs to be some kind of data such as how much profanity,” she told the board. “When is it too much … I think there needs to be some data taken under that.”

She also pushed back against a provision which could allow for profanity and sexual content if it is “ancillary to the purpose of the work.”

“Because, in my opinion, if it’s littered with racial slurs, profanity and sexual content … I don’t care what the purpose of the work is, it doesn’t need to be in our media centers,” Craven said.

The board voted 7-0 to advance all proposals to a second reading at the next scheduled board meeting.

The board also voted to raise the price of adult meals to $3.75 in accordance with federal policies requiring the district to charge more for an adult meal than it costs to make that meal.

The board also recognized the winners of district robotics competitions, the regional soil and water speech contest, state archery competitions and the Catawba Valley Quiz Bowl Tournament during the hour and a half meeting.

The board is scheduled to meet again for a work session on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com