School Board to meet Monday about potential Plan A for elementary students

At this time, however, no decision has been made, and we do not yet have a timeline for when our elementary school students would return to five-days-a-week, full capacity instruction if the board chooses Plan A for elementary schools. In the meantime, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Burke County and work with the Burke County Health Department and Community Preparedness Team.

We also continue to refer to both the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit and Lighting Our Way Forward guidelines from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, NC Department of Public Instruction and NC State Board of Education for requirements and recommendations on operating schools during COVID-19 under Plans A, B and C.

The Plan A option for our elementary schools would still require students and staff to wear cloth face coverings and practice minimal social distancing. Also, we would continue to post social distancing markers, have one-way hallways, require frequent hand washing and take thorough cleaning and disinfecting measures. Daily temperature and COVID-19 symptom screenings also would still take place daily.