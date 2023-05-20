A policy amendment will officially require school administrators and leaders to create a separate place for women who are lactating to express breast milk.

Members of the Burke County Board of Education passed the amendment, which added a subsection for employees.

The newly approved policy will require schools to give pregnant and nursing employees adequate accommodations, including reasonable break times to express milk for up to a year after the birth of an employee’s child.

There also must be a place designated for the employees to use to express milk, and that place can’t be a bathroom.

Those accommodations are required by law after the Protections for Nursing Mothers Act was signed into law in December by President Joe Biden.

School officials told The News Herald the lactation spaces also would be available for parenting students to use.

The board also approved an application to get $1.3 million in funding from the state lottery to pay debt service for this fiscal year for Patton and Draughn high schools.

Meal price increase

The price BCPS pays per plate for its meals will be going up over the summer and in the next school year, but it’s not clear yet how that change will impact students.

The board agreed to pay Chartwells $4.052 per plate for summer plates. That’s up about 10 cents from last year’s rate, and the increase is set to cover additional labor costs, according to information from the school system. The board also approved paying $3.2396 per meal during the next school year, an increase of 10.3% over the current school year.

Those prices do not reflect the amount students will be paying for meals. Daniel Wall, director of child nutrition for BCPS, said staff expected to present more about prices for students at the June meeting.

In other news, the school board updated its punishments for students caught on campus or at school functions with tobacco or vape products.

For the first offense, a student will receive three days of in-school suspension, the products will be confiscated and they’ll be enrolled in and expected to complete a cessation program.

On the second offense, they could receive between one and three days of out-of-school suspension and they’ll be expected to continue the cessation.

For third-time offenders, students will receive three to five days of out-of-school suspension, and they’ll be recommended for an intensive cessation program.

On the fourth offense, students will receive 10 days of out-of-school suspension with the recommendation for long-term suspension.

All of the punishments include confiscation of the tobacco or vape products.

Speakers clash on books

While the man who threatened school officials last month with a lawsuit over books he considered “pornographic” didn’t speak at Monday night’s school board meeting, books were still a hot topic for the meeting’s public comments session.

Ron Baity, president of Winston-Salem-based Return America Inc., said at the April meeting the school system would be sued in 30 days if a list of books he considered to be pornographic were not removed.

By Thursday afternoon, no lawsuits had been filed against the school system or the board of education at the Burke County Courthouse, according to court officials, and Baity didn’t speak at Monday night’s meeting.

One person did speak in favor of banning some books, though.

Ken Carico said he believes the education of children has waned nationwide, and that when he was in school, parental control wasn’t questioned. Now, he said he thinks there are politicians and educators who think they know what’s best for students.

He said he thinks the books he considers to be sexually explicit should be removed from the school libraries, and that it should be up to parents to buy the books for their students if they want them to read the titles in question. He said the parents should also be expected to keep up with the books, because he felt if students were to pass the books around to each other, it could constitute a criminal charge.

Carico’s comments were met with some pushback.

Two people spoke against banning books at the meeting, including Nicholas Scannell. He said he read synopses and reviews for each of the books, and that one of the books was one he recently read in full.

“Having read the The Bluest Eye as well as several other Toni Morrison novels, and having studied literature myself for years, I can tell you it would be a shame to prevent students from reading Toni Morrison,” Scannell said. “They do not hand out the Nobel prize in literature to pornographers. Romantic relationships and sexuality are a part of the human experience, and we read fiction to aid our understanding of the human experience. Unfortunately for many people, addiction, domestic violence, suicide, misogyny and racism — themes that are taken up in these novels — are a part of life as well.”

He urged the school board to leave the books in schools.

“The school board has a reasonable and well thought out system in place for taking up grievances with particular titles,” Scannell said. “Lastly, I’ll just say, if we are to continue to pride ourselves on freedom in this country, that must include intellectual freedom.”