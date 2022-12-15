School board votes to reject all bids on sale of property

The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to reject all bids on the former Chesterfield Elementary School property and direct Superintendent Mike Swan to explore teaching housing initiatives.

Swan told the board the bidding process had reached its final and highest bid last week. The bid, submitted by “American Historic Building Preservation,” was “$499,000 and some change,” according to Swan. According to county property records, the property at 2142 Pax Hill Road, Morganton, is valued at $6.96 million.

Swan said the board could either vote to accept the offer, reject it outright, reject it and authorize him to begin exploring other options, or reject it and authorize him to begin exploring the Dogwood Health Trust’s teacher housing initiative.

According to Swan, the teacher housing initiative redevelops and renovates properties to lease out to first line service workers, emergency workers and educators at a reduced rate. The idea is to provide affordable housing for these workers in communities where it is scarce.

“Essentially, they would be doing a long-term lease from Burke County Public Schools,” Swan told the board. “All the money would come from the Dogwood Trust organization so no money out of our pocket to rehab those buildings and possibly have teacher housing for Burke County.”

Board member Jane Sohovich told the board she thought pursuing teacher housing options would be a great idea for the property especially considering the recent affordable housing shortage in the county.

“I think this enhances our opportunities to have more teachers look at our schools and come here when we can offer affordable housing,” she said.

Board Chair Wendi Craven added that it’s difficult for public service workers to get by on their salaries in the current rental and real estate market.

“It’s hard to be a young person who is trying to give their life back to the community and not even be able to live in an apartment,” she said.

Board member Leslie Taylor said the board shouldn’t count out the historic preservation option considering the history of the building and its importance in the Chesterfield community. Hunt said the board would still be free to change directions and pursue other options even after voting to explore teacher housing

Swan agreed, characterizing the current stage of the process as “a preliminary fact-finding mission.”

Board member Seth Hunt moved to reject the bid and direct Swan to explore teacher housing options, and Board Vice Chair Aaron Johnson seconded. The motion passed unanimously. Swan said he hoped to be able to report back to the board at its January work session.

In other business:

The board finally put the Child Nutrition Program spend down plan to rest, approving the proposal by a unanimous vote.

The board recognized the winners of the elementary and middle school speech contests and the winners of the district’s Christmas card contest. The two winning designs in the Christmas card contest were submitted by MaShayla Wilkerson of Valdese Elementary School and Paula Wulschner, a Mountain View Elementary student. The designs will be used as the district’s Christmas card, which is sent out to supporters, stakeholders and other districts across the state.

The board will meet again on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.