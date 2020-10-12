School cases on decline as board vote looms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than half of the students quarantined or isolated last week were in elementary schools, accounting for 104 of the 162 students. Two-thirds of the staff members quarantined or isolated also came from elementary schools, as 16 of the 24 staff members were in K-5.

One middle school student tested positive for COVID-19, while 35 middle school students and three middle school staff members were quarantined or isolated last week.

At the high school level, two students tested positive, while another 23 students and three staff members were quarantined or isolated.

Two nonschool staff members also were quarantined or isolated last week, Shuffler said.

On Thursday, the Burke County Board of Education will meet to discuss the potential for elementary schools to implement Plan A, a full-time return to the classroom.

During its meeting Sept. 28, the board voted to keep elementary schools in Plan B after Gov. Roy Cooper announced school boards could implement plans to allow full-time, in-person learning at elementary schools.