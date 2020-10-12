School cases on decline as board vote looms

For the first time since children have been back in the classrooms, Burke County Public Schools saw its weekly COVID-19 numbers decrease.
According to Cheryl Shuffler, the schools' public relations specialist, eight people — seven students and one staff member — tested positive for the virus last week. In total, 186 people — 162 students and 24 staff members — were quarantined or isolated as a result of the confirmed cases.
Before last week, since students returned to school part time Sept. 14, the school system had seen higher numbers of cases and of those quarantined or isolated.
The school system said its confirmed cases and number of quarantined or isolated people previously increased each week.
For instance, the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 12 people — 10 students and two staff members — tested positive. Another 194 people — 166 students and 28 staff members — were forced to quarantine or isolate as a result, according to information from the school system.
Breakdown
While the numbers of confirmed cases and quarantined or isolated people decreased for the first time, one trend continued last week: The majority of the total cases is coming from elementary schools.
More than half of the students quarantined or isolated last week were in elementary schools, accounting for 104 of the 162 students. Two-thirds of the staff members quarantined or isolated also came from elementary schools, as 16 of the 24 staff members were in K-5.
One middle school student tested positive for COVID-19, while 35 middle school students and three middle school staff members were quarantined or isolated last week.
At the high school level, two students tested positive, while another 23 students and three staff members were quarantined or isolated.
Two nonschool staff members also were quarantined or isolated last week, Shuffler said.
On Thursday, the Burke County Board of Education will meet to discuss the potential for elementary schools to implement Plan A, a full-time return to the classroom.
During its meeting Sept. 28, the board voted to keep elementary schools in Plan B after Gov. Roy Cooper announced school boards could implement plans to allow full-time, in-person learning at elementary schools.
During the meeting, the board voted 4-3 to remain in Plan B through at least Friday. Before the vote, Miranda Michaels, the school system's nursing director, provided the board with a detailed breakdown of the confirmed cases and number of people who were quarantined or isolated for each week.
Now, the board could face a vote on whether to implement Plan A in elementary schools, while these K-5 schools are experiencing the highest percentage of confirmed cases and people quarantined and isolated throughout the system.
The called meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
