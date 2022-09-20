 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

School district offers free Fridays, premium entrée options

  • 0
pizza1.jpg

Flie: Drexel Elementary School fifth graders enjoy square pizza day last May. This fall, BCPS announced the it will begin Free Fridays on the last Friday of every month as well as offering premium entrees at no extra charge on select days. 

 Jason Koon, The News Herald

Free Fridays and premium meals are coming to a Burke County Public Schools cafeteria near you.

BCPS is offering free lunch to all students on the last Friday of each month and adding more premium entrée options and special treats to the serving lines. The enhanced café experiences come courtesy of a Child Nutrition budget surplus, therefore, no extra costs will be passed on to the students.

The first free Friday will be Sept. 30. Some items on the lunch menu that day are:

  • Cheese pizza and turkey and cheese sub at elementary schools
  • Walking beef tacos at middle schools and North Liberty
  • Chicken macho nachos at high schools and Hallyburton Academy

For the first premium entrée day on Sept. 23, middle and high school students can expect double cheeseburgers with no extra charge, while elementary school students who get a school lunch receive a free cookie.

People are also reading…

Premium meals also are planned for National School Lunch Week from Oct. 10-14. Additional premium entrée options will be served throughout the school year.

Breakfast continues to be free for all students. Lunches are $2.60 for elementary students and $2.85 for middle and high school students. To apply for free lunches or add payments to your child's lunch account, visit https://family.titank12.com/.

To check lunch menus, visit https://burke.nutrislice.com/menu/.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

First-Ever Direct Flight Connects New York With New Zealand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert