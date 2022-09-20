School district offers free Fridays, premium entrée options

Free Fridays and premium meals are coming to a Burke County Public Schools cafeteria near you.

BCPS is offering free lunch to all students on the last Friday of each month and adding more premium entrée options and special treats to the serving lines. The enhanced café experiences come courtesy of a Child Nutrition budget surplus, therefore, no extra costs will be passed on to the students.

The first free Friday will be Sept. 30. Some items on the lunch menu that day are:

Cheese pizza and turkey and cheese sub at elementary schools

Walking beef tacos at middle schools and North Liberty

Chicken macho nachos at high schools and Hallyburton Academy

For the first premium entrée day on Sept. 23, middle and high school students can expect double cheeseburgers with no extra charge, while elementary school students who get a school lunch receive a free cookie.

Premium meals also are planned for National School Lunch Week from Oct. 10-14. Additional premium entrée options will be served throughout the school year.

Breakfast continues to be free for all students. Lunches are $2.60 for elementary students and $2.85 for middle and high school students. To apply for free lunches or add payments to your child's lunch account, visit https://family.titank12.com/.

To check lunch menus, visit https://burke.nutrislice.com/menu/.