School flourishes despite pandemic

The last year has been one of the most difficult any of us have ever experienced. The global pandemic has altered most everything that we once considered normal. Going to church, work and school have all changed. As we navigate the new normal, our task at New Dimensions has been focused on answering one question: How can we provide a safe environment for our students while continuing to focus on academic rigor, community connection and athletics?
New Dimensions has been fortunate to offer our families a choice of full-time, face-to-face or virtual instruction, thanks to our reduced class sizes and large classrooms. Our staff has responded to the demand to prioritize health and safety by once again showing us the strength of educators. Rather than resting on the laurels of advanced academic success pre-COVID or merely celebrating our ability to be present in the building, our teaching and support staff has excelled this year.
I’ve witnessed our teachers show up in phenomenal ways throughout this unparalleled time in history. They have met every requirement and faced every sudden change with grace and fortitude. They’ve provided instruction through creative and challenging lessons to a blended student audience of classroom attendees and students on screens. They’ve transitioned students to remote instruction at a moment’s notice. They’ve bravely faced their own health concerns as they focus on the needs of others. When our NDS families needed them the most, our staff was capable and willing to do all that was asked of them and then some. Our teachers and assistants also have boldly answered the call from NDS leadership to continue to advance our 380-plus students to do more than simply show up for class, virtually or in person. For example, we expanded our middle school elective offerings in January to include courses provided by the North Carolina Virtual Schools program, as well as a catalog of courses, taught by our teachers and community agencies, including Pre-BLET, Pre-Health Occupations, American Sign Language, STEM classes, Entrepreneurship, and Creative Writing. These offerings provide our middle school students great preparation for high school.
Our school is a free K-8 public charter school, offering rigorous curriculum through the nationally-acclaimed Core Knowledge and Eureka Math programs, taught by certified, dynamic instructors. Our student to teacher ratio in K-5 is 1:16 and 1:22 in middle school. These numbers allow us to look for opportunities to increase community engagement and academic programming while still providing in-depth instruction for each student.
Through the financial flexibility provided to our school, we are able to offer PE, music, art, technology and Spanish to all of our students. We also have an on-campus safety officer, provided through Morganton Public Safety, a variety of culture clubs, athletic programs, and opportunities for our students to give back to the community. Our partnership with the YMCA of Catawba County has grown to include Excel After the Bell, a before and after school program.
We opened our enrollment period on Monday, Jan. 4 and have already been busy accepting applications and scheduling virtual and in-person tours. Our enrollment period ends on Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. Applications are posted on our website and are also available to pick up at the school.
At the end of the enrollment period, it will be determined if there are more applications than spaces available for each grade. If the number of applicants for a particular grade does not exceed the number of available spaces for that grade level, all students who have applied by the deadline will be accepted. If the number of applicants for a particular grade level exceeds available spaces for that grade level, a lottery system will determine admission eligibility. Students who are not offered enrollment will be placed on a wait list. After all spaces for a grade level are filled, the lottery will continue until all applying students have been assigned a priority number on the waitlist. The waitlist will not carry into the next school year.
Regardless of what the next year holds for us, we know we are blessed with a staff and administration ready and willing to continue to help every child learn, every day.
I continue to pray for those impacted by the coronavirus and for our entire community.
Those with questions about the school can call 828-437-5753 or email dburleson@ndschool.org.