School flourishes despite pandemic

The last year has been one of the most difficult any of us have ever experienced. The global pandemic has altered most everything that we once considered normal. Going to church, work and school have all changed. As we navigate the new normal, our task at New Dimensions has been focused on answering one question: How can we provide a safe environment for our students while continuing to focus on academic rigor, community connection and athletics?

New Dimensions has been fortunate to offer our families a choice of full-time, face-to-face or virtual instruction, thanks to our reduced class sizes and large classrooms. Our staff has responded to the demand to prioritize health and safety by once again showing us the strength of educators. Rather than resting on the laurels of advanced academic success pre-COVID or merely celebrating our ability to be present in the building, our teaching and support staff has excelled this year.

I’ve witnessed our teachers show up in phenomenal ways throughout this unparalleled time in history. They have met every requirement and faced every sudden change with grace and fortitude. They’ve provided instruction through creative and challenging lessons to a blended student audience of classroom attendees and students on screens. They’ve transitioned students to remote instruction at a moment’s notice. They’ve bravely faced their own health concerns as they focus on the needs of others. When our NDS families needed them the most, our staff was capable and willing to do all that was asked of them and then some. Our teachers and assistants also have boldly answered the call from NDS leadership to continue to advance our 380-plus students to do more than simply show up for class, virtually or in person. For example, we expanded our middle school elective offerings in January to include courses provided by the North Carolina Virtual Schools program, as well as a catalog of courses, taught by our teachers and community agencies, including Pre-BLET, Pre-Health Occupations, American Sign Language, STEM classes, Entrepreneurship, and Creative Writing. These offerings provide our middle school students great preparation for high school.