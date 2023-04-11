North Carolina School for the Deaf students, faculty and staff along with city and county leaders gathered in the auditorium of the school’s main building on Wednesday for the school’s 129th annual Founder’s Day.

On Founder’s Day, the school remembers its long tradition of deaf education and passes that history down to the next generation of NCSD students.

“It is an important time for us,” said School Director Mark Patrick. “We like to continue to celebrate our heritage and all of the individuals that not only worked so hard to bring this school to fruition, but also at the same time that deaf education continues to live on in such a positive and important way.”

He said it is important for students to remember that they are part of a school with such a long history.

“We have a 129-year history,” Patrick said. “The school was established in 1891 and then opened in 1894 to students.”

He hopes remembering the school’s rich history will help the next generation continue to innovate and encourage them to continue to invest in deaf education for the future. While deaf education methods and theory have changed a great deal over the years, he sees the school’s job as reaching students wherever they are.

“Deaf education itself has transitioned and transpired from only manual communication to only oral communication forced and then transitioned back to a combination,” Patrick said. “We feel, to have a strong approach to deaf education, we use all modalities and support the students where they are.”

After a brief introduction from Patrick, NCSD student Tie Barnes presented a research project on the school’s founding and its founder Edward Goodwin.

Barnes said Goodwin began his career teaching at North Carolina’s original school for the deaf and blind in Raleigh. Barnes said it did not take long for Goodwin to become convinced the state needed a school specifically dedicated to deaf students.

While Goodwin worked to secure funding for the school, the city of Morganton donated 100 acres of land for the school’s future site. In 1894, when the school’s main building was completed, Barnes said Goodwin was named the school’s first superintendent, a post he occupied until his death in 1937.

Barnes said it is important to recognize the people, like Goodwin, who made NCSD possible.

“Dr. Goodwin devoted his whole life to the North Carolina School for the Deaf,” Barnes said. “Today is Founder's Day, and we are celebrating the 129 years of the founding of this school by Dr. Goodwin. Keep talking about Dr. Goodwin and his stories."

The Founder’s Day program concluded with the NCSD cheerleaders signing the school song. After the program, students, faculty, visitors and supporters enjoyed social time with cupcakes, popcorn and other refreshments.