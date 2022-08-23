School leaders get stop the bleed training in multi-agency collaboration

It takes less than a minute for a person to die if they start to bleed out from an artery without intervention.

But in Burke County, education leaders hope to be prepared to provide that intervention, no matter what may make it necessary.

The leadership team at Burke County Public Schools spent Monday learning about casualty care from Burke County EMS Capt. John Hood, who also serves as a reserve deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and is a member of the SWAT team.

The class came to be after Hood sparked a conversation with School Board Vice Chair Aaron Johnson, who also is a volunteer firefighter/EMT and a state trooper.

“He started talking about this class and a class he had attended, dealing with combat and care, was actually the same training I had gone through too,” Johnson said. “So we started talking and putting two and two together, and trying to figure out a way that we could take that and change it into something that would be useful for the school system and the schools.”

That’s how Monday’s teacher casualty care class came to be, aiming to teach educators how to provide immediate care for traumatic injuries with instruction from Burke County EMS and assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is not a first-aid class,” Hood said. “This is ‘how do we buy a few extra minutes into preserving life until EMS can arrive on scene.’”

School system leaders learned how to pack wounds to stanch bleeding, how to apply a tourniquet and how to appropriately dress a chest wound. They also learned ways to improvise a tourniquet and an occlusive dressing for a chest wound.

Early intervention is crucial, Hood said. He showed educators a video Monday demonstrating exactly how long it took a man to bleed out after he was shot in the leg — less than 40 seconds.

“From the moment a patient or victim sustains an injury, a time clock starts for the chance of surviving that injury,” Hood said. “With traditional EMS, we have a county-wide average of eight minutes response, and obviously that can be extended depending on truck availability at any time. Depending on the injury, patients can expire prior to that eight minutes before we could ever get on scene.

“So if we can teach these teachers how to apply tourniquets, how to do chest seals, some of the preventable deaths’ treatment, then we can hopefully increase the survivability of any of these incidents.”

The conversation started after the events in Uvalde, Texas, but the more leaders discussed the training, the more evident it became that it could be applicable in multiple situations, said Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools.

Swan said school system administration met with Johnson to discuss ways to better prepare school employees for worst case scenarios, and started the superintendent’s safety council to continue that discussion.

“The incident, of course, (in) Uvalde, Texas, was on everybody’s mind, then we began thinking broader,” Swan said. “What if there’s a bleacher collapse, a major catastrophe, a roof fall off, auto accident, shop classes, things like that, that we could prevent and help anybody better prepare our staff was crucial for us.”

Swan said he felt the training could prove helpful for him even outside of the classroom.

“I’m an outdoors person,” Swan said. “I like to run chainsaws, power equipment. There’s always that chance of accident, so now that I have this under my belt, little things just around the house. Kits we can make ourselves.”

Now that leaders in the school system have gone through the training, Swan said the school system will plan classes teachers can volunteer to take. Hood said he understood it was a sensitive topic, but hoped teachers would be interested in taking the class.

“Some teachers may be overwhelmed, or feel like this isn’t what they went to school for, but my theory behind it is they’re not only learning this for their students, they’re learning this to take care of themselves, too,” Hood said.

If any groups are interested in receiving the training Hood offered to school system leaders Monday, they should call Burke County EMS at 828-764-9320.