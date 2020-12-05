School near filling 8 critical faculty spots

The job postings have generated a lot of interest from potential candidates, drawing a high volume of applicants, Baxter said.

“Part of the exercise as an agency of state government, we are actually on more of the frontline, we don’t see all the candidates that apply because they have to go through a screening process internally with our human resources division,” Baxter said. “(The HR division) makes sure that an applicant for a specific role meets the minimum credentials required of the role as stated in the position. So we get what is equivalent to a filtered list of candidates who actually meet all of the requirements as stated in the position, who then get considered for serious advancement in the process.”

The school formed a search committee for each of the eight positions, four of which Baxter sits on, he said.