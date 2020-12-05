School near filling 8 critical faculty spots

As the school year’s first semester comes to a close, the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics draws near to hiring its first sizeable contingent of faculty members at its Morganton campus.
Kevin Baxter, the school’s vice chancellor and chief campus officer, said the school is actively recruiting chairs for its four academic departments: math, science, humanities and computer science/engineering. The other four positions are the associate registrar, admissions counselor, assistant director of human resources and a university program associate, which is an administrative position.
“All of these positions have been posted, so the process has formally kicked off,” Baxter said. “Some of them are as far along as interviewing finalists and others are at an earlier point of the screening timeline.”
Baxter said he expects to make offers on all eight positions within the next two months.
Pandemic's effect
Baxter said the school has been mindful of the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic places on applicants, including travel restrictions and social distancing protocols.
“We’ve really pivoted in such a way to try to be as attentive and responsible to the guidelines and the sensitivities people rightfully have at this point,” Baxter said. “So, we really shifted our process such that we are only engaging face-to-face for the finalists for the interviews. We’re doing everything else prior to that point by video conference interview format.”
The job postings have generated a lot of interest from potential candidates, drawing a high volume of applicants, Baxter said.
“Part of the exercise as an agency of state government, we are actually on more of the frontline, we don’t see all the candidates that apply because they have to go through a screening process internally with our human resources division,” Baxter said. “(The HR division) makes sure that an applicant for a specific role meets the minimum credentials required of the role as stated in the position. So we get what is equivalent to a filtered list of candidates who actually meet all of the requirements as stated in the position, who then get considered for serious advancement in the process.”
The school formed a search committee for each of the eight positions, four of which Baxter sits on, he said.
“I would say just on the eight positions that are referenced, I would say there’s already at least 50 people involved in the process,” Baxter said. “It’s very significant, the undertaking that we’re engaged in. We didn’t want to be in a position where we searching all of these roles at the exact same time. We put a lot of time, effort and resources into doing this well and doing it right. In order to do that, you want to make sure that you have a diver cross section of constituents engaged in the process — not only from NCSSM but from prospective partners out here in the region.”
Campus construction
“Right now we remain on schedule with our three big deliverables for 2021: the residence hall, the Academic Commons and Goodwin Hall,” Baxter said. “Those three buildings we need to be able to occupy to be able to open a campus.”
The buildings are scheduled to be completed and ready for occupancy by summer 2021.
The school will also rehabilitate Jeter Hall, an existing property to the east of the barn, to use for certain parts of its academic program, Baxter said.
The school is continuing to raise dollars for Joyner Hall and the barn, which are both sitting in “construction purgatory,” Baxter said.
“The good news is we have crystal-clear awareness around what that will cost to do, which we lacked for most of this project,” he said. “We also are well on our way in private fundraising towards those goals. I remain optimistic that when we open this campus for students in 2022, both (Joyner Hall and the barn) will be ready. But I can’t promise that until we get the rest of the dollars we need.”
Baxter estimates Joyner Hall will require about $2.5 million, while the barn will require roughly $3.5 million to finish. Additionally, the Student Wellness Center will require another $5 million, bringing the total for the three buildings to $10 million.
Fundraising efforts
“We’ve already raised about $10 million, or just over it, and we’ve got a few big asks out in the world we’re hopeful about,” he said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t see some positive indicator of a gift that’s been made. So it’s all positive, it just requires some patience and some awareness of what you can and cannot control.”
In the spring, due to the pandemic, the school put a hold on its fundraising campaign out of what Baxter said was “deference and respect” to the concerns of those in the region.
Still, he recognizes the importance to the region that results from the school reaches its fundraising goals.
“This region’s counting on us to open this campus and open an economic driver in the region,” he said. “To do it three-quarters of the way versus all the way will have no its impact. It’s not out of service to one’s self that we’re trying to do this and raise this balance of funds.
“It’s a way to deliver what we’ve been trying to deliver all along for the region,” he said.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
