School nurses to help administer vaccines

Michaels said the nurses have been trained to give the vaccines and will start this week.

“We have a great relationship with the health officials in our community and are proud to continue that relationship through this next phase,” she said.

Putnam said the school system is here to help in other ways as well.

“We are here to provide assistance in any capacity needed,” he said. “We have offered not only our nurses, but also other staff to help with logistics, as well as resources and even building space to conduct vaccination clinics. We continue to be in this together and take action to help mitigate the effects of this pandemic to get us closer to our new normal, which means ultimately getting our staff and students back into a full-time, healthy learning environment.”

Regarding the status of the vaccine, the health department released information last week that Burke County is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout. In a week or two, those in the community who are 75 and older will be eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1B-Group 1, according to the release.