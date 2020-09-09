School officials offer glimpse of what to expect when school returns

There will be designated times of the day when students can take “mask breaks,” though students and staff must remember to maintain six feet of distance during this time.

Meals

The child nutrition staff announced this week that a free breakfast, lunch and snack will be served on each in-person school day. Parents of elementary school students can opt in for extra meals for remote learning days. Virtual Academy students will be able to pick up meals at local high schools.

Some parents and system officials speculated that children may be forced to eat their lunch meals in the classrooms, and that if they did eat lunch in the cafeteria that they would not be able to talk. The school system announced students will eat in both the cafeteria and their classrooms.

Students will be allowed to talk during lunchtime, and they will be allowed to remove their masks while eating and drinking. As with in the classrooms, social distancing will be enforced.

Devices

Students should remember to bring fully-charged devices to school with them on their in-person days. During the hybrid learning period, it is important that students begin to understand that their device is a critical tool for daily learning.