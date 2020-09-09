School officials offer glimpse of what to expect when school returns

When Burke County students return to school Monday, many aspects of the school experience will look different than when students were last in school in March.
From the time students wake up in the morning to the minute they return home, their school days will be filled with a range of practices that are new to both them and their parents.
The school system issued a guideline for 10 school components parents and students should expect when in-person learning resumes on Monday and Tuesday. The News Herald spoke with Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, to find out what the classrooms, hallways, buses and cafeterias will look like to begin the school year.
Attestation
Families will be asked to attest to their children’s health each morning before sending them to school. Schools will be sending health attestation forms home with students on the first day of school. The forms state that families will agree to not send their child to school if the children are exhibiting any of the following symptoms/conditions:
» A fever of 100 or higher
» Chills
» Shortness of breath of difficulty breathing
» New cough
» New loss of taste/smell
» Has been diagnosed with COVID-19
» Has been in a household with someone who is symptomatic or has been diagnosed with COVID-19
Should a child have a sore throat, digestive issues, muscle aches/pains, headache, congestion/runny nose, and/or fatigue, parents are asked to call their child’s school nurse, as these can also be symptoms of COVID-19.
Transportation
During a typical school year, roughly 5,000 utilize school buses for transportation. According to Shuffler, the school system expects for around half of that total to begin the year. However, system officials believe this number will gradually increase as the year goes along.
For those students who do ride the bus, though, the boarding process also will feature an attestation, as parents will certify that their children are not experiencing any COVID-10 symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone with it.
Students will sit one person per seat, though siblings can sit together. Students picked up first in the morning will sit in the back, while in the afternoons those dropped off last will sit in the back.
The buses will be cleaned and sanitized following each route. While the routes will remain the same, there will be 10 buses throughout the county that will have to take on additional routes as a result of social distancing.
Schools will use separate entrances for bus riders and car riders. Bus riders and staff will have their temperatures checked with a scanner as they enter the buildings, while car riders and staff will have their temperatures checked while students are in their cars.
If a student’s temperature needs to be further evaluated, there will be a designated parking space for parents to pull into for further assessment.
Classrooms/Hallways
The school system elected against using face guards and plexiglass shields, as this was not going to be a cost-effective option, according to Shuffler. Desks will be spread at least six feet apart from one another, and half of the students will be in the classroom at one time.
The custodial staff will routinely clean restrooms, classrooms, hallways, entrances, utility rooms, gyms, cafeterias and offices. During second shift, custodians will perform a deep clean each evening.
“To help limit the spread of coronavirus and other viruses, all faculty and staff members are being asked to share in the responsibility to help maintain clean, sanitized learning environments throughout the day,” Shuffler said. “Faculty and staff will help return classroom spaces to a sanitized nature at the conclusion of one class and before a new group of students are to enter for another class. This will allow the next class using the space to have peace of mind that their learning space is sanitized.”
Routine hand washing and sanitizing will be built into the schedule for each grade level. At least every 90 minutes, as well as before and after meal times and bathroom breaks.
School entryways, hallways and cafeterias are marked with signs to ensure social distancing.
Positive Cases
Schools will have designated rooms where students who fall ill will be isolated. When a student tests positive for COVID-19, the school nurse and principals will be notified and the Burke County Health Department will assist the school with contact tracing, as well as determining whether quarantines and/or isolations will be necessary. Furthermore, parents will be notified if a child has been exposed to someone in the school who contracted COVID-19.
Should a student contract COVID-19, the school will work with families to provide remote learning during the quarantine process.
Face coverings
The state has provided students with five washable cloth face coverings which should be washed regularly. Face coverings will be required for all students and staff while in school or on buses. A doctor’s note is required to be exempt from wearing a face covering.
Clear face coverings are available for speech and language specialists and staff who work with students who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
There will be designated times of the day when students can take “mask breaks,” though students and staff must remember to maintain six feet of distance during this time.
Meals
The child nutrition staff announced this week that a free breakfast, lunch and snack will be served on each in-person school day. Parents of elementary school students can opt in for extra meals for remote learning days. Virtual Academy students will be able to pick up meals at local high schools.
Some parents and system officials speculated that children may be forced to eat their lunch meals in the classrooms, and that if they did eat lunch in the cafeteria that they would not be able to talk. The school system announced students will eat in both the cafeteria and their classrooms.
Students will be allowed to talk during lunchtime, and they will be allowed to remove their masks while eating and drinking. As with in the classrooms, social distancing will be enforced.
Devices
Students should remember to bring fully-charged devices to school with them on their in-person days. During the hybrid learning period, it is important that students begin to understand that their device is a critical tool for daily learning.
The devices can be used offline, as students can sync their documents and download their work on the days they’re in school, then have the downloaded documents to work on offline while at home.
Visitors
To begin the year, Burke County Public Schools will be closed to all visitors.
More information on the A-day/B-day schedule, the health and safety guidelines, buses, meals, re-entry procedures, hybrid learning tips and staff information is available on the BCPS website at https://bit.ly/2F6HdBX.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
