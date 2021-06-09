School programs to keep local students engaged in off time

Burke County Public Schools is offering summer school programs for students of all grades throughout the county.
The school system typically offers summer programs for students to further their education during the summer months. However, this summer there are total of 14 sites available for students of all ages to receive summer education in Burke County. There are 11 elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school participating in the summer school program.
Some of the schools participating include Hildebran, Icard, W.A. Young, Glen Alpine, Salem and Mull elementary schools, Walter Johnson and Heritage middle schools, and Patton High School.
Busses are running and able to pick students up and drop them off. Students enrolled in the program receive breakfast, lunch and a snack. Students can also get a take-home meal through the summer meals program BCPS is offering for students throughout the summer.
Charles Williams, principal of Valdese Elementary School, is excited to host students for the summer learning program.
“Our students have the opportunity to basically do school in the summer … We have nine classrooms, but we have some teachers who are doing three weeks and some are doing the full six weeks,” Williams said. “This is really not anything out of the ordinary. We always have summer reading programs for our kids, so this is an opportunity to open it for students to come in. Families also have that opportunity for their student to come and learn, so we’re happy to be able to provide that for our students.... so that looks a little different than what we’ve typically provided in the summertime.
“Staff arrive at 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m., teachers are here from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., so it looks like a normal day.”
The summer learning program typically focuses on a specific objective, but this year students have been given the opportunity to learn other subjects, according to Williams.
“We have lunch, recess, special areas, which isn’t PE or anything like that, but it’s the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) lessons we have prepared,” he said. “We do social and emotional learning opportunities during lunch, so our guidance counselors have worked together and it’s been a great teamwork effort across our district. Our AIG department has put together our STEM packets for our teachers to do, so it’s been a great team collaborative effort across our district.”
Many students have been enrolled and, according to Williams, student attendance is strong for the summer program.
“We are actually running 109 here on campus today … We’ve got about 135 registered,” he said. “District-wide there are about 1,500 students. We’re running about 80% of our students are showing up which is a very good number for us to have.”
Williams said parents who have students participating in the program are supportive of their students and the opportunity they have been given to learn in the summer.
“We have the opportunity to catch students up and families have also been able to choose whether their child comes as well,” he said. “We use specific data that’s released to us from our assessments and that’s kind of how we get a pool of students and then of course the parents have that opportunity as well.
“Parents have been very supportive. As a matter of fact we’ve had parents reach out and say, ‘listen, can my child come?’ Just to give them that extra support over the summer, so again, we’ve had those conversations with parents and parents have been very supportive of their child coming.”
In order to keep students engaged, Williams and his staff has worked to create an engaging environment for them to enjoy.
“We’ve tried to make it very fun,” he said. “Our theme is ‘Into the Wild for the Summer,’ so our students are not just sitting in their desks all day long doing work. They have their STEM activities they are doing throughout the day during the summer. Our teachers have done a great job of decorating classrooms and really making it fun for them.”
Crystal Stephens, first-grade Virtual Academy teacher at VES, is excited to be back in the classroom and face-to-face with her students.
“It’s been great,” she said. “I have missed having the kids in here because I have taught virtual all year and just being able to have that interaction with them and seeing how excited they are. So many times they’ve said, ‘We just love school now,’ and that is so great. Being able to teach and just focus on the reading and the math and really get them caught up with where they are and fill in those gaps, it’s really been great.”
Stephens believes students need the interaction of face-to-face learning as it helps them develop academically and become more excited about learning.
“I think really having that interaction and having them be positive about school, because when they’re home, they enjoy that home life and they don’t get that interaction of learning and teaching,” she said. “So just getting them excited about that and closing some of those gaps that they have and focus on the letters and the numbers and being able to make it exciting.”
For more information about the summer school program, visit burke.k12.nc.us.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.