School programs to keep local students engaged in off time

“We have the opportunity to catch students up and families have also been able to choose whether their child comes as well,” he said. “We use specific data that’s released to us from our assessments and that’s kind of how we get a pool of students and then of course the parents have that opportunity as well.

“Parents have been very supportive. As a matter of fact we’ve had parents reach out and say, ‘listen, can my child come?’ Just to give them that extra support over the summer, so again, we’ve had those conversations with parents and parents have been very supportive of their child coming.”

In order to keep students engaged, Williams and his staff has worked to create an engaging environment for them to enjoy.

“We’ve tried to make it very fun,” he said. “Our theme is ‘Into the Wild for the Summer,’ so our students are not just sitting in their desks all day long doing work. They have their STEM activities they are doing throughout the day during the summer. Our teachers have done a great job of decorating classrooms and really making it fun for them.”

Crystal Stephens, first-grade Virtual Academy teacher at VES, is excited to be back in the classroom and face-to-face with her students.