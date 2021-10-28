School receives $1M grant from Dogwood Health Trust

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to providing critical funding to support construction of the new Morganton campus, grant funds will be used for programmatic support for summer programming in 2022 and 2023. These funds will help students in grades 5-12 across Western North Carolina access a range of exploratory learning opportunities through advanced STEM programs. Funds will also enable a landscape scan of Western North Carolina that will propose high-impact practices to efficiently deliver educational programming for this region in the years ahead.

"The young people of this region are absolutely our most precious and valuable resource," said Dr. Ereka Williams, Dogwood's vice president of Impact for Education. "Dogwood is thrilled to have not only invested in the expansion of the Morganton campus, but the expansion in access to STEM programming for students in our more rural communities in the region. We are inspired by the jobs that will be created, the additional resources that will be leveraged, and the ability of NCSSM to prepare more students in Western North Carolina for the expected growth in STEM occupations."