School staff to hold celebration of life for deceased teacher

Cindy Grindstaff positively impacted a lot of people — parents, teachers and students — throughout her career in Burke County Public Schools.

This week, those who knew her and other community members will have the opportunity to honor her once more, as there will be a drive-thru celebration of her life Thursday night.

The celebration will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church’s parking lot. There will be a basket for families to drop off a card listing a favorite memory of Grindstaff, 50, who died unexpectedly Sept. 2 in her W.A. Young Elementary classroom.

W.A. Young staffers will attend and will light a candle in honor of each family who requests one.

The school system asks that families remain in their cars and follow the flow of traffic to allow for a safe celebration.

Grindstaff had taught in Burke County Public Schools since 2002.

W.A. Young principal Jeannie Jandrew said members of the school staff came up with the idea to hold the drive-thru memorial.

“We lost a beloved teacher,” Jandrew told The News Herald last week. “(She was) a great friend, a great teacher, (and had) great rapport with her families.”