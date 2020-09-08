School staff to hold celebration of life for deceased teacher

Cindy Grindstaff positively impacted a lot of people — parents, teachers and students — throughout her career in Burke County Public Schools.
This week, those who knew her and other community members will have the opportunity to honor her once more, as there will be a drive-thru celebration of her life Thursday night.
The celebration will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church’s parking lot. There will be a basket for families to drop off a card listing a favorite memory of Grindstaff, 50, who died unexpectedly Sept. 2 in her W.A. Young Elementary classroom.
W.A. Young staffers will attend and will light a candle in honor of each family who requests one.
The school system asks that families remain in their cars and follow the flow of traffic to allow for a safe celebration.
Grindstaff had taught in Burke County Public Schools since 2002.
W.A. Young principal Jeannie Jandrew said members of the school staff came up with the idea to hold the drive-thru memorial.
“We lost a beloved teacher,” Jandrew told The News Herald last week. “(She was) a great friend, a great teacher, (and had) great rapport with her families.”
Jandrew said W.A. Young staffers wanted to do something to honor Grindstaff and offer the community a chance to celebrate her life.
“Our hearts are broken, as we’ve lost one of our family (last week),” R.L. Icard, Burke Count Board of Education vice chairman, said at Thursday’s special called meeting. “We pray for the Cindy Grindstaff family. We also pray for the W.A. Young Elementary family. She was one of us — part of our school family. It’s hard to see someone so energetic and so dedicated taken so quickly.”
Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public relations officer, spoke with a number of teachers who helped to coordinate the memorial.
“They wanted to find a way to not only celebrate the person Ms. Grindstaff was, but the impact she had on hundreds of students throughout her career,” Shuffler said. “Having a community celebration allows students and staff that benefited from the amazing person she was honor those memories.”
In addition to Pleasant Ridge, Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church and Missionary Ridge Baptist Church also will be in attendance to assist with traffic and provide food, Shuffler said.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
