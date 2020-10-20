School system moves up in Niche rankings

A national website that researches schools ranks Burke County Public Schools 20th overall and third compared to districts its size on a list of the best school districts in North Carolina. The site, Niche.com, recently released its new 2021 Best Schools rankings. On this list, Burke County Public Schools is ranked the 10th best district for teachers and the 16th best place to teach out of 115 school districts.
“Last year on this same ranking we were 22nd," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam said. "It is nice to be recognized for our outstanding educational achievements and to move up two spots on this list. This feat certainly didn’t happen overnight, and it required a lot of change, sweat and tears to be considered one of the best. We are still shooting for that No. 1 slot. We are proud of our committed teachers, and this top-10 ranking shows others are taking note, too. Though I do disagree with our teacher ranking; our teachers are No 1. They are going above and beyond in the midst of a pandemic to make sure our students get the education they need to thrive in the real world. We look forward to the future, to things resuming to some form of normalcy and continuing to find new and innovative ways to better serve our students and the community. We have a lot to be proud of, and I commend everyone on this accomplishment.”
Niche.com gives Burke County Public Schools an A in teachers and diversity and B's in health and safety, academics, clubs and activities, administration, food, college prep, sports and resources and facilities. Reviewers on Niche.com praised Burke County Public Schools for providing up-to-date technology to students, STEM opportunities and college-ready programs, including Burke Middle College, Career and College Promise and collaboration with Western Piedmont Community College. Commenters also praised teachers for being engaging, nurturing and helpful.
