School system reaches 50 cases in one week for second time

The holiday break is coming at an opportune time for the local school system, which has seen a steady increase in the number of students and staff members quarantined as a result of COVID-19 exposures.
As local schools complete the final week of the semester, the school system again saw a weekly high for the number of quarantined students for the week of Dec. 7-13.
Additionally, the 50 COVID-19 cases among staff and students was the second highest total of any week, behind only the prior week, Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
Breakdown
Elementary schools saw the most cases, with 23, compared to six cases in middle schools and 19 cases in high schools. There were also two cases at non-school sites.
Of the 50 cases, 16 were among staff members and 34 were among students.
For the first time, the number of students quarantined due to exposure reached more than 400, as 407 students were quarantined for the week, according to the COVID tracking chart listed on the Burke County Public Schools website. Another 114 students were isolated due to symptoms.
The tracking chart lists 22 active cases for the week of Dec. 14-20 thus far.
In an effort to slow the number of cases in the schools, which has been steadily rising since early November, the school board voted to start the second semester in remote learning through at least Jan. 25.
Response to updated quarantine guidance
During the Dec. 14 Burke County Board of Education meeting, BCPS nurse director Miranda Michaels and Lisa Moore, county health department public information officer, clarified the origins of the updated quarantine guidance issued by the state.
StrongSchoolsNC’s Public Health Toolkit K-12 is the NCDHHS-affiliated agency that offers COVID-19 quarantine guidance to schools.
On Dec. 2, StrongSchools NC implemented two new quarantine durations, stipulating that school systems have the option to reduce a quarantine from 14 days under the following guidelines:
- 10 days of quarantine have been completed and no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring;
- Seven days of quarantine have been completed, no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring, and the individual has received results of a negative antigen or PCR/molecular test on a test taken earlier than day five of quarantine.
However, Michaels said local, state and federal officials unilaterally agree that 14 days of quarantine is recommended.
During the Dec. 14 meeting, Moore also advocated for the 14-day quarantine.
“They very rarely are going to use those seven-day (quarantines) because there are individuals that we have run into that still do not develop symptoms until day seven to 10,” Moore said. “It is highly recommended from the federal, local and state level that there be 14 days for quarantine for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals.”
Follow The News Herald later this week for updates on COVID-19 cases in local schools for last week.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.