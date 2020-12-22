School system reaches 50 cases in one week for second time

The holiday break is coming at an opportune time for the local school system, which has seen a steady increase in the number of students and staff members quarantined as a result of COVID-19 exposures.

As local schools complete the final week of the semester, the school system again saw a weekly high for the number of quarantined students for the week of Dec. 7-13.

Additionally, the 50 COVID-19 cases among staff and students was the second highest total of any week, behind only the prior week, Nov. 30-Dec. 6.

Breakdown

Elementary schools saw the most cases, with 23, compared to six cases in middle schools and 19 cases in high schools. There were also two cases at non-school sites.

Of the 50 cases, 16 were among staff members and 34 were among students.

For the first time, the number of students quarantined due to exposure reached more than 400, as 407 students were quarantined for the week, according to the COVID tracking chart listed on the Burke County Public Schools website. Another 114 students were isolated due to symptoms.

The tracking chart lists 22 active cases for the week of Dec. 14-20 thus far.

