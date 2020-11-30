School system sees highest weekly COVID numbers yet

Burke County Public Schools experienced its highest totals across three categories of COVID-19 testing protocols – including its highest weekly total of confirmed cases – for the week of Nov. 16-22.
According to the school system’s COVID tracking chart available on its website, there were 25 cases in schools for the week, including 17 students and eight staff members. The 25 cases marks a high for any week in the school system since the first case of the virus was reported in the county on March 24.
Where the Cases Occurred
Of the 25 cases, 10 were in high schools, while nine were in elementary schools. The other six cases were in middle schools.
According to the chart, since Sept. 7, the final week in which schools were fully remote, there have been 199 cases in the schools. Nearly half of the cases, 92 of the 199, have been in elementary schools, while 64 of the cases were in high schools. A total of 42 cases occurred in middle schools, and one case was at a non-school location.
Quarantined/Isolated
The number of cases was not the only high mark set for the week.
Both the number of students quarantined due to exposures and isolated due to symptoms were the highest of any week of the pandemic.
In all, 252 students were quarantined while 130 were isolated due to symptoms. As for staff members, 52 were quarantined and 16 isolated.
Support Local Journalism
Burke County Public Schools Nursing Director Miranda Michaels forewarned that the number of students and staff forced to quarantine or isolate due to contact with a COVID-positive person would very likely increase as a result of updated guidance at the state level.
NCDHHS’ StrongSchoolsNC’s Public Health Toolkit K-12 issues testing protocols guidance to public schools across the state.
The organization implemented a significant change to its guidance. Before, schools were required to quarantine anyone who came into contact with a COVID-positive person for 15 consecutive minutes over a 24-hour period.
In its updated protocols, the guidance now requires schools to quarantine people who have come into contact with a COVID-positive person for a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
As a result, Burke County Public Schools’ number of quarantined staff members and students has increased dramatically.
According to a previous News Herald article, the number of students and staff members either quarantined or isolated for the week of Nov. 2-8 – the week before the guidance was updated – a total of 216 people were isolated or quarantined.
For the week of Nov. 16-22, there were 450 students or staff members isolated or quarantined, more than double the total from just two weeks before.
Upcoming Board Meetings
On Monday, the Burke County Board of Education will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
On Dec. 14, the board will have its regular meeting at the same time and location.
With many health care professionals expecting cases to spike as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday, the board will review the COVID-19 data among its schools and potentially vote on whether to remain in Plan B, a hybrid learning plan featuring both in-person and remote learning.
Check back later in the week with The News Herald to see the weekly COVID-19 data in schools for the week of Nov. 23-30.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!