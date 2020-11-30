School system sees highest weekly COVID numbers yet

Burke County Public Schools experienced its highest totals across three categories of COVID-19 testing protocols – including its highest weekly total of confirmed cases – for the week of Nov. 16-22.

According to the school system’s COVID tracking chart available on its website, there were 25 cases in schools for the week, including 17 students and eight staff members. The 25 cases marks a high for any week in the school system since the first case of the virus was reported in the county on March 24.

Where the Cases Occurred

Of the 25 cases, 10 were in high schools, while nine were in elementary schools. The other six cases were in middle schools.

According to the chart, since Sept. 7, the final week in which schools were fully remote, there have been 199 cases in the schools. Nearly half of the cases, 92 of the 199, have been in elementary schools, while 64 of the cases were in high schools. A total of 42 cases occurred in middle schools, and one case was at a non-school location.

Quarantined/Isolated

The number of cases was not the only high mark set for the week.