School system unveils COVID-19 tracking chart

Burke County Public Schools has added a COVID-19 tracking chart to allow parents, staff members and the public to view weekly student and staff member cases, those quarantined and those isolated.
The chart graphs staffers and students quarantined and isolated due to exposure and the number of total positive COVID-19 cases from the week of Sept. 7-13 to now.
The tracking chart also lists the number of cases at elementary, middle school and high schools and the total number of cases and quarantined or isolated since Sept. 7.
According to the website, the school system saw a total of 11 cases — nine students and two staff members — two weeks ago. The data was updated Tuesday, said Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public information officer.
Additionally, a total of 216 people — 32 staff members and 184 students — were either quarantined due to exposure or isolated due to symptoms.
Miranda Michaels, the system's nursing director, told the Burke County Board of Education at its Nov. 9 meeting of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ change in COVID-19 protocols in schools.
The department's StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit K-12 issues testing guidance to public schools statewide. Schools are now required to quarantine students and staffers who are within 6 feet of someone who is COVID-19-positive for a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
Before, schools were required to quarantine those who were exposed to a COVID-19-positive person for 15 consecutive minutes over a 24-hour period.
“With that being said, we can definitely expect our quarantine numbers for staff and students to rise, additional cleanings to go up and then potentially more school closures,” Michaels said.
Board discussion
Support Local Journalism
Earlier last week, Burke County Public Schools saw its second school in three weeks temporarily transition to remote learning.
Hallyburton Academy was forced to move to remote learning through Nov. 19 after one-third of its staff members were quarantined due to exposure to a COVID-19-positive person, Michaels said.
During Michaels’ update to the board, member Seth Hunt said he had received positive feedback from parents and staffers about the school system’s decision to post this information on its website. Still, he proposed to Michaels that several additional pieces of information be added to the site, including the school closure metrics.
“What are the metrics that we look at to make a determination to close school?” he asked, adding that he’s had parents request the information.
“For the cluster information, we work with the health department to determine what areas of the school were infected; was it just a classroom, was it a wing, was it a building?,” Michaels said. “Then we work with Dr. Putnam and (Burke County Health Director) Rebecca McLeod to make those determinations. So it would be case-by-case basis. As far as the Hallyburton (decision to move to remote learning,) that was due to staff availability in the school.”
Hunt asked Michaels if she and the administration might think about potentially adding this information to the website to tell parents the cause of a certain closure.
“We could put some new things that we could look at that would make us consider closing the schools, sure,” Michaels said.
Hunt also said parents have contacted him about the system identifying school-specific information on the website.
Michaels said she spoke with McLeod about possibly including the information on the website but found out that could violate patient confidentiality.
“If you break it down to school-specific and staff and students, that could inadvertently identify a staff member or a student,” Michaels said. “We could break confidentiality with that.
“We are trying to be as transparent as we can by breaking it down with staff and students across the county. But when you get down to school-specific (data) — especially if you have a low number of positives for the week, for example — it would be very easy to identify who that is.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!