School system unveils COVID-19 tracking chart

Before, schools were required to quarantine those who were exposed to a COVID-19-positive person for 15 consecutive minutes over a 24-hour period.

“With that being said, we can definitely expect our quarantine numbers for staff and students to rise, additional cleanings to go up and then potentially more school closures,” Michaels said.

Board discussion

Earlier last week, Burke County Public Schools saw its second school in three weeks temporarily transition to remote learning.

Hallyburton Academy was forced to move to remote learning through Nov. 19 after one-third of its staff members were quarantined due to exposure to a COVID-19-positive person, Michaels said.

During Michaels’ update to the board, member Seth Hunt said he had received positive feedback from parents and staffers about the school system’s decision to post this information on its website. Still, he proposed to Michaels that several additional pieces of information be added to the site, including the school closure metrics.

“What are the metrics that we look at to make a determination to close school?” he asked, adding that he’s had parents request the information.