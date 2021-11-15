School system works to combat COVID-19

Plasma generators act as a microscopic cleaning tool. As the air molecules pass through the HVAC system, the cold plasma generator uses oxygen ions to disable viruses, bacteria and mold, according to information provided by the BCPS team.

“These things (cold plasma generators) work when the fans are on, they work with the fan’s circuit,” Herron said. “What we do is, if school starts at 7 a.m., we’ll turn the fan on around 5 a.m. We’ll let the fans cycle, it’s bringing in outside air and we flush the buildings two hours prior to school starting. The fans will stay on the full occupied time until 4 p.m. once the kids have left. This process helps get fresh air in the building.”

To ensure the best air quality for staff and students, Acord and his team change every plasma generator filter each month. They keep large amounts of filters in storage buildings at several schools to make sure each filter is changed regularly.

“We set the filter storage up this way so that our guys that change these filters have a one-stop-shop,” Acord said. “There is a shortfall on filters and we want to stay prepared.”

These COVID-19 prevention updates, including air quality improvements are made possible by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson.