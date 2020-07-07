School to hire 14 positions for 2020-21 fiscal year

The first seven positions to open up will include chairs from the campus’ four academic departments: math, science, humanities and computer science/engineering. Additionally, the campus will search for an associate registrar, a human resources leader and an administrative leader who will help run the NCSSM-Morganton office alongside these other personnel, Baxter said.

The second batch of seven positions will occur in the fall and will include information technology (IT), student life, academic programming and finance departments on the campus.

“It’s euphoric relief,” Baxter said. “We all knew this day was coming, it was just a question of when. There was a lot of built-up energy and excitement. I think it would have been a bigger relief if not for the pandemic we’re all struggling, but still it’s been a nice bright spot amidst a very gloomy period. It gives us a cause for some celebration.”

Still, Baxter said the funding marks the beginning of the campus staff members’ hard work, as it allows the campus to build out its curriculum and the programs that students will have access to, starting in 2022-23.

According to Baxter, the language of the bill “put in placeholders” for the school to receive funding each year through 2023-24, the first year in which both juniors and seniors will be on campus.