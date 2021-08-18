School welcomes students back to campus

One local school has welcomed students back for the 2021-22 school year.
Gretchen Lowman, administrative assistant at North Carolina School for the Deaf, is excited to have the students back on campus and is looking forward to what this year will bring.
“Registration day was held on Sunday, Aug. 15 and the first day of class was Tuesday, Aug. 17,” Lowman said. “The registration went really well. Everything went smoothly and all but four students showed up for registration day. We had a group called Nita’s Silent Hands that donated a backpack for every student.
“Nita’s Silent Hands is a foundation right outside of Gastonia. They also have a tie back to NCSD. The founder of the group, her mother actually went to school here, so she wanted to give back to the students here.”
Along with other schools in Burke County, NCSD will be following mask and COVID-19 protocol in accordance with the Center for Disease Control.
“Everything is like it would normally be, except we are wearing masks and we are also using the CDC Safe Kids Toolkit,” Lowman said. “We are going to use that toolkit as guidance. The cafeteria will be a little different just because we have to seat students spread apart. Other than the masks and sitting apart from each other, it’s regular school.”
NCSD serves a variety of deaf and hard of hearing students in Western North Carolina. The school offers instruction to students in pre-K up to 22-years-old. NCSD also recently was certified as a 4-star pre-K program, Lowman said.
Most students live on campus throughout the week, Monday through Friday. They are able to participate in clubs, sports and other opportunities that are offered on campus.
“There are all sorts of activities NCSD offers,” Lowman said. “We have chess club, sports and activities after school. We have a wonderful robotics program and we also have an OCS program. OCS is occupational course of study program where the kids go out and do work within the community.”
For more information on NCSD, visit NCSD on Facebook or visit NCSD.net.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.