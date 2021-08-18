School welcomes students back to campus

One local school has welcomed students back for the 2021-22 school year.

Gretchen Lowman, administrative assistant at North Carolina School for the Deaf, is excited to have the students back on campus and is looking forward to what this year will bring.

“Registration day was held on Sunday, Aug. 15 and the first day of class was Tuesday, Aug. 17,” Lowman said. “The registration went really well. Everything went smoothly and all but four students showed up for registration day. We had a group called Nita’s Silent Hands that donated a backpack for every student.

“Nita’s Silent Hands is a foundation right outside of Gastonia. They also have a tie back to NCSD. The founder of the group, her mother actually went to school here, so she wanted to give back to the students here.”

Along with other schools in Burke County, NCSD will be following mask and COVID-19 protocol in accordance with the Center for Disease Control.