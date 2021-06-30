School welcomes two new employees

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics recently welcomed two new employees to its staff at the Morganton location.

Kevin Baxter, Vice Chancellor and Chief Campus Officer for NCSSM-Morganton, is excited to expand the team of faculty and staff as the campus continues to develop.

"We're well on our way to building out our team,” Baxter said. “We have just welcomed two highly-credentialed employees as we work toward greeting our first residential class in the fall of 2022. Dr. Tonya Little, NCSSM class of 1984, is officially rejoining the NCSSM community and brings a wealth of expertise administering STEM curricula in rural North Carolina. Dr. Dennis Gilfillan has come down the mountain from App State, bringing to bear his expertise in both education and environmental research.”