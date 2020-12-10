Second K-5 school this week closes temporarily due to cluster

Following Wednesday’s news of Hildebran Elementary School temporarily transitioning to remote learning due to a cluster, another local elementary school announced it, too, will close after identifying a cluster of its own.
Icard Elementary becomes the second school in as many days to announce it will temporarily transition to remote learning due to a cluster of at least five or more related COVID-19 cases. The cases reported are among staff, according to Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
The transition will begin Friday, and school principal Jeanne Burris notified parents Thursday via the SchoolMessenger alert system of the cases. The school will remain in remote instruction through Dec. 21, according to a press release from the school system issued Thursday afternoon.
“The temporary, short-term (two weeks or less) transition to Plan C for full remote learning for a Burke County Public Schools school, grade level wing or department is determined on a case-by-case basis,” the release said. “The decision to move out of a building and to a remote learning are for decontamination and contact tracing purposes.”
Remote learning decision-making process
The school system also offered background into what the process of determination for transitioning to remote learning looks like.
“With each confirmed person with COVID-19 in a school building, the risks are assessed,” the release said. “The first step is contact tracing to determine exposures. If exposures are determined, the next step is to assess how many are placed in quarantine or isolation as a result of the exposure. The next step is to monitor for additional positive cases.”
According to the release, the following people are involved in the decision-making process: the superintendent, curriculum director, district nurse, school principal, school nurse and health department director.
The decision-making team evaluates factors such as an identified cluster of five or more related cases, significant absenteeism of staff, significant absenteeism of students and substantial community spread.
The goals of the team are primarily the health and safety of students and staff, making the building closure as short as possible, and maintaining clear and frequent communication from teacher and principal to the home, parents and student during remote learning, the school system said.
Icard’s second cluster
For Icard, this is the second time the K-5 school has had to temporarily close its doors due to a cluster. Icard was the first local school to transition to Plan C for a period after experiencing a cluster in October.
Dating back to the beginning of this school year, this is the fourth time a school has temporarily transitioned to remote learning – Icard twice, Hildebran and Hallyburton Academy’s November closure due to staff being quarantined after exposure to a COVID-positive person.
According to the release, the Child Nutrition Department will continue to serve Icard Elementary students free meals. These meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Burke Middle School in the bus lot today, and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Cases in other schools
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, New Dimensions School Director David Burleson informed The News Herald the school has four COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for the school year to eight cases.
Burleson said the cases are in different grade levels, and that 24 people are currently quarantined as a result of exposure to the virus.
