Back in 1977, if you would have told Jimmy Autrey he would still be working on his senior project nearly 50 years later, he would have never believed you.

“When I was a senior, my teacher told me I needed to do something for a project here at the school,” said Autrey, who runs the North Carolina School for the Deaf History Museum, told The News Herald through an interpreter. “I never dreamed of it becoming this big, but that’s what happened.”

The idea for the museum began in 1977, when Autrey needed to complete a senior project to fulfill the school’s graduation requirements. By that point, he had already been a NCSD student for 12 years, but his history with school goes back even further.

Autrey’s parents attended the school in the 1920s and '30s, and he said several other family members have attended the school since deafness runs in his family.

This long history with NCSD gave Autrey a jumpstart on the project. He spoke with family members and wrote down their stories. Then he began going around campus looking for items he could put in his collection. He collected anything he found interesting, asking if anyone knew the history behind his objects whenever he had the opportunity.

“I collected different things with different stories,” he said. “I would ask, ‘what is this item for?’ Some things didn’t have a story, but I still kept them.”

Today, the history museum has grown beyond anything Autrey could have imagined back in those early days. It fills nearly a dozen small rooms on the first floor of Hoffmeyer Hall while it’s permanent home – the old Superintendent’s House is undergoing renovations.

When the renovations are complete, Autrey and his team will move the collection back over to the Superintendent’s House. He said there will be an open house and the entire community would be invited to explore the museum and the school’s history.

This highlights one of the main purposes Autrey hopes to accomplish through the museum. He hopes his work will not only preserve the fragile history of the school and deaf education in North Carolina, but also engage the hearing community in Morganton with the history of the students who have been their neighbors for nearly 130 years.

“Many just don’t know about the deaf school, even though they live right next to it, many still don’t know what’s going on here,” Autrey said. “I think we need to include them in this history as well, because they are a part of Morganton, and they are a part of this history.”

To help him accomplish his goal, he has partnered with the Burke County Public Library - Morganton brance.

"We’re going to share things and information back and forth with them, so the library has helped a lot,” Autrey said.

He has also received a huge display case as a gift from the History Museum of Burke County.

“It’s quite big so we have it in storage,” Autrey said. “But we’re looking forward to using it in the museum at the Superintendent’s House.”

In the years after Autrey graduated, the museum kept going until he returned to work at the school in 1995. When he arrived back on campus, he jumped back in where he had left off 18 years earlier, scouring buildings, collecting items and asking about their stories. Autrey began receiving donations of unwanted items from former students and alumni to help fill out the collection.

In 1997, the school’s main building, which housed the museum at the time, underwent a series of renovations. Autrey had to move his collection out.

“It moved to a couple of different places,” he said. “It went to storage for a while because there wasn’t space for it.”

Autrey wanted to use a portion of the old Superintendent’s House, but at the time, it was home to offices.

“It was a struggle to be able to create that as the museum,” he said. “There were fees and prices and many different reasons.”

Autrey didn’t give up, and in 2003, he was finally allowed to occupy the first floor of the house. When his collection returns after this year’s renovations, it will take up all three floors.

For Autrey, historical preservation is important, especially for today’s deaf students.

“With today’s younger generation, they don’t know much about the history of deaf education and deafness,” he said. “There’s a mismatch as the younger generation changes with their technological needs, but it’s important that we still learn from history and include history in our education. We don’t want to go back to our old ways and repeat. We have to learn from history.”

The museum contains all kinds of adaptive technology that was used in deaf education, including a giant Text Telephone (TTY) from the 1970s that takes up an entire student desk. Autrey called it the original text messaging machine.

Autrey also has yearbooks dating back to at least 1913 and newsletters and other school documents dating back to the school’s early days in the 1890s. There are hundreds of hours of video and audio footage, piles of records, pictures, plaques and other memorabilia, alongside desks, textbooks and much more. As of a few weeks ago, however, there was one thing Autry didn’t have.

“Blackboards were very important in deaf education,” Autrey said. “Without them you couldn’t do much.”

Recent renovations to Joiner Hall, which is now part of the NC School of Science and Math - Morganton campus, unveiled a huge multi-paneled blackboard from the building’s days as part of NCSD. Autrey and a few volunteers took it apart and carried it out piece by piece. It now sits on the first floor of Hoffmeyer Hall, the newest addition to the museum’s collection.

The NCSD Historical Museum is located on the first floor of Hoffmeyer Hall on the NCSD campus. For more information about the museum, contact Autrey or find the museum on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/3arvjcu5.