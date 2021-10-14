Social media threat leads to soft lockdown at Patton; threat deemed not credible

Once the threat was investigated and the threat was determined not credible, Sain sent this message to parents at 9:04 a.m. informing them the soft lock down had ended.

“Hello Patton School families. This is your principal Dillon Sain calling to let you know that on the advice of law enforcement, our school is now off soft lockdown, and the issue has been resolved. Law enforcement has determined there was not threat to Patton High school. The lockdown plan worked exactly as it is supposed to and all students and staff are safe. ..."

It was determined that the threat was not made by one of our students and it was not for one of our schools, Shuffler said.

“We take all threats and student concerns very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," the release said. “The student absolutely did the right thing in reporting the post. We encourage all students and community members to immediately report to school officials or law enforcement any suspicious threats or concerns regarding the safety of our schools. We are grateful for the great partnership we have with our law enforcement community.”

This is the second time in three weeks that a Burke County school was placed under a soft lockdown due to an online threat.