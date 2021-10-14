Social media threat leads to soft lockdown at Patton; threat deemed not credible

An investigation has concluded after a local high school was placed on soft lockdown Thursday morning.
Patton High School was placed on a soft lockdown after a threat circulated social media.
Cheryl Shuffler, public relations director for Burke County Public Schools, told The News Herald that the school system is not releasing the specifics of the threat, however they did determine by later Thursday morning that the threat wasn’t credible.
“A Patton High School student informed Patton Principal Dillon Sain of a social media post the student saw that made the student uneasy," Shuffler said in a press release. “Mr. Sain alerted school resource officers as well as BCPS Central Office of the post. Extra officers were present at the school and the school went on soft lockdown while the post was being investigated.”
Sain notified parents of the situation at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, Shuffler said.
“It was determined that the post was an old post that had originated in Arizona and did not name or involve Patton High School,” the release said. “The issue was resolved and the school was off soft lockdown within an hour.”
Sain sent the following message to parents and guardians to alert them of the situation.
“Good morning Patton family. This is your principal, Dillon Sain. Patton High School is currently on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The soft lockdown is due to some information that has circulated on social media. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the information. Our students and staff are safe and we are going about our normal business of learning in our classrooms this morning. I will keep you updated if more information arises. Thank you for your support of Patton High School.”
Once the threat was investigated and the threat was determined not credible, Sain sent this message to parents at 9:04 a.m. informing them the soft lock down had ended.
“Hello Patton School families. This is your principal Dillon Sain calling to let you know that on the advice of law enforcement, our school is now off soft lockdown, and the issue has been resolved. Law enforcement has determined there was not threat to Patton High school. The lockdown plan worked exactly as it is supposed to and all students and staff are safe. ..."
It was determined that the threat was not made by one of our students and it was not for one of our schools, Shuffler said.
“We take all threats and student concerns very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," the release said. “The student absolutely did the right thing in reporting the post. We encourage all students and community members to immediately report to school officials or law enforcement any suspicious threats or concerns regarding the safety of our schools. We are grateful for the great partnership we have with our law enforcement community.”
This is the second time in three weeks that a Burke County school was placed under a soft lockdown due to an online threat.
On Sept. 27, Table Rock Middle Schools was on soft lockdown after a post of a possible threat circulated on social media. The threat was later deemed as not credible by law enforcement.