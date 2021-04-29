Start Kindergarten off right at Kinderpalooza

Parents who soon will be sending their children to school for the first time have an opportunity to learn more about the process.
Kinderpalooza will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Recreation Center in Morganton and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at Valdese Elementary School.
The purpose of the event is to showcase the resources that are offered to parents and their children when beginning the transition into kindergarten. The first 100 rising kindergartners will receive a kindergarten transition backpack.
Kathy Smith, executive director of Burke County Smart Start Inc., said items in the backpacks are things that children will need when starting school.
“We have purchased school supplies, crayons, Play-Doh, scissors, rulers, pencils, sharpeners, so a lot,” said Smith. "Then we’ve got brochures from the community, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, tips for rising kindergartners to do over the summer to prepare for kindergarten, immunization schedules, after-school childcare that’s available in the community, nutrition information and more.”
The event is usually held in person, but because of COVID-19, the event will be conducted as a drive-thru.
“What we have done in the past is we’ve had different members of the community set up booths in the gym of the recreation center and families would come in and we’d set up pizza, games, and door prizes," Smith said. "But because of COVID we’re scaling down and doing the drive-thru approach.”
All rising kindergartners and their guardians are encouraged to attend.
The event is sponsored and funded by The Rostan Family Foundation, the Kindergarten Transition Team, the Lovely Ladies of Burke County, Blue Ridge Health Care, Blue Ridge Community Action and Burke County Public Schools.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.