State, local kindergarten enrollment declines

The drop in enrollment is partially due to more families choosing private schools or home schooling.

Meredith McSwain is director of advancement at Morganton Day School, a private school serving 120 students from junior kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We chose to cap our classrooms at 10 students so that we could reopen full time in August,” McSwain said. “We had a waiting list at the beginning of the year, and I anticipate another waiting list once re-enrollment begins in February.”

'Redshirting' students

North Carolina is one of 31 states where kindergarten is not mandated until age 7. As a result, many parents choose to hold their child back a year.

The term “redshirting” originally referred to the practice of college athletes sitting out a year without affecting their eligibility.

In the case of kindergartners, the idea is similar: Parents opt to have their child wait another year to develop academically, emotionally and socially.

While the drop in enrollment could be due to a number of reasons, redshirting figures prominently in the mix.