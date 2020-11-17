State, local kindergarten enrollment declines

Facing so many uncertainties at the beginning of the school year, many parents opted against having their child begin kindergarten, choosing instead to hold them back a year.
Across the state, roughly 15,000 fewer students enrolled in kindergarten in public schools this school year compared to 2019-20 totals, according to information from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
This 13% decrease — from 114,238 students to 99,202 — also played out locally.
According to Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools public relations officer, 787 students enrolled in kindergarten this school year, compared to 849 last year, accounting for nearly a 9.2% decrease.
“Some cohorts are naturally smaller than others,” Shuffler said. “I don’t know that I would necessary attribute all of it to COVID. For example, this year’s sixth-grade class has 42 more students than the fifth-grade class.”
Shuffler said there are 888 sixth-graders and 846 fifth-graders enrolled this year.
While kindergarten enrollment saw the most sizable decrease, elementary level enrollment decreased across the board. First- and second-grade public school enrollment was down by more than 5,000 students, while third grade decreased by slightly less than 5,000, according to the state.
The drop in enrollment is partially due to more families choosing private schools or home schooling.
Meredith McSwain is director of advancement at Morganton Day School, a private school serving 120 students from junior kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We chose to cap our classrooms at 10 students so that we could reopen full time in August,” McSwain said. “We had a waiting list at the beginning of the year, and I anticipate another waiting list once re-enrollment begins in February.”
'Redshirting' students
North Carolina is one of 31 states where kindergarten is not mandated until age 7. As a result, many parents choose to hold their child back a year.
The term “redshirting” originally referred to the practice of college athletes sitting out a year without affecting their eligibility.
In the case of kindergartners, the idea is similar: Parents opt to have their child wait another year to develop academically, emotionally and socially.
While the drop in enrollment could be due to a number of reasons, redshirting figures prominently in the mix.
“Virtual education for young children is more difficult, and parents don’t necessarily want to start their child off that way for 13 years of schooling,” Leanne Winner, director of governmental relations at the N.C. School Board Association, told the Asheville Citizen-Times. “You are probably looking at extremely large kindergarten populations next year, assuming school is back to what we think of as normal. In some districts, you’re going to have issues with there being enough available classrooms.”
While Burke County's schools should not face the issue to the extent that more populous districts will, this year’s drop in enrollment could present problems for the school system.
Potential problems
For one, the General Assembly requires districts maintain an average class size of 20 or fewer students. If kindergarten enrollment were to dramatically increase next year, Burke County schools could possibly be forced to hire more teachers to meet these students’ needs.
At a July school board meeting, Keith Lawson, the system's finance director, and Superintendent Larry Putnam forecast that the system will have to implement strict cost-cutting measures in the aftermath of the coronavirus shutdown.
In response to the shutdown, Putnam said he directed a hiring freeze to help offset financial losses.
“Make no mistake, we’re insulated at the moment from this financial impact that’s coming,” Lawson said. “It is coming. There’s no way we can’t possibly eventually feel the impact or the effects of this. I’m hoping through the fund balance and the hiring freeze and selective hiring going forward until we know more about what the future holds.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
