State unveils new COVID-19 school guidance

Schools also should have staff self-monitor their symptoms, have families screen their students at home, keep students home when they’re ill and require symptomatic people to wear masks while they’re waiting to be vaccinated or leaving the building, according to the toolkit.

This version of the toolkit will become effective July 30.

Local school systems decide which elements of the toolkit to adopt. Dr. Mike Swan, Burke County’s superintendent, said Wednesday the Burke County School Board should be meeting soon to discuss it.

It comes as the state sees cases of COVID-19 climbing, with 1,434 new cases reported statewide Wednesday, NCDHHS said. The state’s daily percent positive rate was up to 7.9% Wednesday, 694 people were hospitalized and 13,350 total deaths have been reported.

In Burke County, there were 143 active cases listed Wednesday with four people hospitalized and 170 total deaths reported, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

The state is honing its effort to defeat COVID-19 by vaccination.