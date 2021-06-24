STEM-based competition returns face-to-face at festival

This year’s competition will be based on a robot rescue theme, according to Abby Nelson, Mainstreet director of Morganton. She is also very excited to have the students back in-person after having the competition virtually last year. Gantt and Nelson are hopeful that students will be ready to participate in this years competition, despite the setbacks they may have had with COVID-19.

“I mean students are pretty resilient,” Gantt said. “I think they’ll come into it ready to go. In my experience with the amount that we’ve been getting back into the classroom already, most students are really ready. People are social generally by nature and so encouraging that and do like a fun competition, I think is a good thing. One of the things I think that we thought was important about bringing this back, even though the festival will not be at its normal format, but still bringing this back (and) getting that sense of like normalcy and like alright, these are our students, they’re kids and they have talents, and we want to get them back on the field.