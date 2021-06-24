STEM-based competition returns face-to-face at festival

The Morganton Arts Design and Engineering competition will return this year face-to-face during the last weekend of the Historic Morganton Festival.
The Historic Morganton Festival will be held on three weekends this year and the MADE competition will be on the final weekend, Sept. 10 and 11. This competition is for middle and high school students to showcase their science, technology, engineering and math skills they have learned in their classrooms.
MADE is one of the most successful collaborations between education and industry partners and it gives Burke County students a chance to experience STEAM-based activities that build skills relevant to many area industries. MADE encourages students to think outside of the box and engages participants in critical thinking, design, engineering and innovation, according to the MADE competition guidelines.
Paul Gantt, the Project Lead the Way teacher at East Burke and Draughn high schools, is one of the major contributors to the competition and he is excited that the competition will be brought back in-person this year.
“I guess I was part of the initial creation of everything,” Gantt said. “Abby Nelson and the downtown folks came up with an idea to get industry involved in the education and showcase our students to them all at the same time ... We thought, let’s get students to the table, because there is, I guess a misinterpretation of industry thinking that we weren’t teaching students skills that are relevant to them. So this all came about to showcase that, yes, in fact we are teaching those skills, and putting it in Historic Morganton Festival served a great purpose.
“It allowed a lot of people in the community to see what we do, but it’s a lot more accessible for people of industry … they can actually see a live and interactive process with the students, they can talk to them and get their information and hear about the stuff they’ve learned.”
Students are not only able to showcase the skills they have learned in the classroom, but they learn new skills throughout the competition. Students are fully engaged in a teamwork setting, solving multiple problems, communicating with one another learning and many other valuable life skills.
Clay Nelson, Project Lead the Way teacher at Patton High School, is excited for the students to showcase their technical skills while working their way through the problem-solving obstacles throughout the competition.
“A lot of times students and adults alike have this feeling that it’s not a team or like there are other aspects that come into it,” he said. “Like if you want to be an electrical engineer, it only pertains to electrical stuff and electrical engineering, but that’s not really true … you know with engineering and with art, and what’s really anything, there’s a team of people that go into it … So getting the students out there and understanding that there’s other aspects to it than just the engineering side or just the art side, really just diversifies their own portfolio as being a human being and as somebody that’s going out into the workforce and valuing other workers, not just their own personal standpoint.”
This year’s competition will be based on a robot rescue theme, according to Abby Nelson, Mainstreet director of Morganton. She is also very excited to have the students back in-person after having the competition virtually last year. Gantt and Nelson are hopeful that students will be ready to participate in this years competition, despite the setbacks they may have had with COVID-19.
“I mean students are pretty resilient,” Gantt said. “I think they’ll come into it ready to go. In my experience with the amount that we’ve been getting back into the classroom already, most students are really ready. People are social generally by nature and so encouraging that and do like a fun competition, I think is a good thing. One of the things I think that we thought was important about bringing this back, even though the festival will not be at its normal format, but still bringing this back (and) getting that sense of like normalcy and like alright, these are our students, they’re kids and they have talents, and we want to get them back on the field.
“Students are pretty quick on the uptake and I’m actually really excited about this competition just because like Clay was saying, this one is definitely going to force that group interaction because there’s a lot of strategy that we’re embedding into how we’re building this … There’s going to be a lot of group work and a lot of groupthink … they’re going to have to make decisions that will affect the overall outcome of their performance because they actually have a time limit, choices to make on what they’re going after and what they’re trying to achieve within that time. So I’m really excited about the whole thing in general.”
The competition is made possible by many community organizations and sponsors including Work in Burke, city of Morganton, Burke County Public Schools and TOSS studios. Work in Burke plays a significant role as a sponsor for the competition.
Tea Yang, program coordinator for Work in Burke, is excited to see how this year’s competition will play out after having to recreate the competition last year to be completely virtual.
“After an incredibly difficult year, we are really happy that we get to host this competition in the fall,” Yang said. “It’s going to be wonderful. It’s a robotics challenge, so we challenge Burke County Public middle schools and high schools to participate in this. So the MADE competition was the idea of Abby Nelson and Work in Burke has been a sponsor for this competition every year along with other industry leaders and organizations. So for us, it’s something that we make sure is on our agenda and it’s on our calendar, because we want to continue to sponsor these STEM-based programs and initiatives that really encourage our students to look at the STEM field and to consider a career in the STEM field.
“During the pandemic we had to really pivot to a virtual format, which is incredibly hard to do. When you think about design and engineering and given the previous topics that we’ve covered in this competition like a chair makeover or a wind turbine, that’s very hard to do virtually. So it was a hybrid model of developing kits with TOSS studio. Having the kids pick up these kits, making sure we were meeting safety guidelines, and then they would have to do it at home with instructional videos … The participation was pretty good, we had about 29 entrees.”
The 2021 MADE competition rescue robot challenge is now taking entry forms. There are a total of 15 school team spots available with a maximum of four students per team. In order to reserve a space, contact Abby Nelson at anelson@morgantonnc.gov or 828-438-5280. Spaces are limited and are first come, first serve.
Prize packages for first-, second-, and third-place teams in both middle and high school divisions will be awarded, including more than $3,000 going directly to technology education. In addition to first-, second-, and third-place prizes, each school that signs up will receive a $250 stipend to go toward their competition entries.
