STEM-based competition to return in October

Gantt has played a significant role in the competition since its creation. He is excited to see the competition unfold face-to-face and to see the teams compete with their own robotic creations.

“Students are pretty quick on the uptake and I’m actually really excited about this competition,” Gantt said in a previous News Herald article. “This one is definitely going to force that group interaction because there’s a lot of strategy that we’re embedding into how we’re building this … There’s going to be a lot of group work and a lot of groupthink … they’re going to have to make decisions that will affect the overall outcome of their performance because they actually have a time limit, choices to make on what they’re going after and what they’re trying to achieve within that time. So I’m really excited about the whole thing in general.”

Students have been able to work on their robots for the competition in Gantt’s classroom. They began the process by building a model robot and modifying to fit the needs of the team.

Paxton White, senior at East Burke, is excited to participate in the competition and is looking forward to working with his team throughout the process.