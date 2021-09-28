STEM-based competition to return in October

Despite a slight delay due to COVID-19, the Morganton Arts Design and Engineering (MADE) competition will be held in late October.
The MADE competition was originally scheduled to be on the final weekend of the Historic Morganton Festival, Sept. 10 and 11. The competition will now be held on Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Morganton.
This competition is for local middle and high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math. The competition will consist of a variety of teams ranging in grade levels and ages.
The competition was designed to challenge students in a collection of STEM-based challenges. Teams will be required not only to use their engineering skills, but they will have to know how to work as a team and communicate properly.
Teams have been working on their custom-built robots over the last few months and they will finally put them to the test at the competition. Team members will be required to navigate their robots through a variety of challenges while overcoming different obstacles that may appear.
The course was designed by Paul Gantt, the Project Lead the Way teacher at East Burke and Draughn high schools, and Clay Nelson, the Project Lead the Way teacher at Patton High School, and members of TOSS Studios, a local arts and design studio.
Gantt has played a significant role in the competition since its creation. He is excited to see the competition unfold face-to-face and to see the teams compete with their own robotic creations.
“Students are pretty quick on the uptake and I’m actually really excited about this competition,” Gantt said in a previous News Herald article. “This one is definitely going to force that group interaction because there’s a lot of strategy that we’re embedding into how we’re building this … There’s going to be a lot of group work and a lot of groupthink … they’re going to have to make decisions that will affect the overall outcome of their performance because they actually have a time limit, choices to make on what they’re going after and what they’re trying to achieve within that time. So I’m really excited about the whole thing in general.”
Students have been able to work on their robots for the competition in Gantt’s classroom. They began the process by building a model robot and modifying to fit the needs of the team.
Paxton White, senior at East Burke, is excited to participate in the competition and is looking forward to working with his team throughout the process.
“I’ve done robotics previously throughout elementary and middle school, but I could say this is the first time I’ve really been invested in it,” White said. “I can mainly chalk it up to Mr. Gantt and him actually being invested in the things that he’s teaching ... I’d say outside of just being there, spectating the other robots and how they perform is what I’m looking forward to about the competition.”
For more information on the MADE competition, contact the city of Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5252.
