STEM students participate in Spring Fling

Students at Walter Johnson Middle School gathered recently to participate in a science, technology, engineering and math spring fling.

The STEM Spring Fling was held Monday at WJMS with an estimated 441 students attending.

WJMS Principal Lora Austin said the event offered students a chance to look at future opportunities.

“WJMS Spring Fling was outdoor exploration for all students in grades 6-8,”said Austin. “For two hours, students rotated between stations focusing on building community, team-building activities, and experiencing ideas for life after middle school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The purposeful date of the Spring Fling was because it was our first full week being back face-to-face with all of our students on Plan A. Students participated in stations from Freedom High School's Career and Technical Education department, WPCC Recreational Therapy department, Work in Burke, BCPS Gear Up, BCPS Instructional Coaches, WJMS exploratory teachers, and WJMS guidance department.”

Students were able to learn about the different possibilities after middle school and also had a chance to bond with one another through problem-solving, games and even learned how to drive a nail. They also ordered and received their lunches from BCPS Chartwell's Food Truck.