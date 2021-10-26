 Skip to main content
Students compete in robot rescue challenge
Students compete in robot rescue challenge

The 2021 Morganton Arts Design and Engineering (MADE) competition was held on Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Morganton. The science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition allowed middle and high school students from various Burke County schools to compete for the overall high school. This year's theme was "Robot Rescue Challenge." Students were required to build and develop a robot and compete in a series of challenges so they could accumulate points.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

