Students honor local fallen 9/11 hero

Local students honored a local fallen 9/11 hero with a tree dedication ceremony Friday.

Liberty Middle School honored Lt. Cmdr. Eric Cranford, a military hero who lost his life at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The students planted and dedicated a tree in his honor at the front of the school with American flags surrounding the tree.

Students and staffers also held a moment of silence after the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks.

Students have been learning about Cranford and his Navy career in their classes. The have learned about his life growing up in Drexel and how he made the ultimate sacrifice at the Pentagon on the day of the attacks.

Kinley Acord, a seventh-grade student at Liberty Middle, told The News Herald why she believes it's important for people to continue to learn about the events that happened on 9/11.

"I think it's important to learn about 9/11 because we need to learn from them and make sure we don't make that mistake again," she said. "We also need to remember the ones who lost their lives."