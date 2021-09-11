Students honor local fallen 9/11 hero

Local students honored a local fallen 9/11 hero with a tree dedication ceremony Friday.
Liberty Middle School honored Lt. Cmdr. Eric Cranford, a military hero who lost his life at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The students planted and dedicated a tree in his honor at the front of the school with American flags surrounding the tree.
Students and staffers also held a moment of silence after the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks.
Students have been learning about Cranford and his Navy career in their classes. The have learned about his life growing up in Drexel and how he made the ultimate sacrifice at the Pentagon on the day of the attacks.
Kinley Acord, a seventh-grade student at Liberty Middle, told The News Herald why she believes it's important for people to continue to learn about the events that happened on 9/11.
"I think it's important to learn about 9/11 because we need to learn from them and make sure we don't make that mistake again," she said. "We also need to remember the ones who lost their lives."
The students were not born when the attacks occurred. The teachers at Liberty Middle believe it's important for students to continue to learn about the 9/11 attacks for years to come.
Avery Watson, a seventh-grade student at Liberty Middle, believes it's important for people to learn about events like 9/11. He told The News Herald that for people to understand the events that are going on in the world today, they must learn about past history.
"You really won't understand what's going on right now unless you learn about the stuff that has happened previously," he said.
Before the tree dedication ceremony, students viewed classmates' presentations discussing the projects they created about the 9/11 attacks. The projects were based on what they learned about the attacks, the people involved and how that plays a role in what is going on in today's news.
Students also were able to hear a letter written by Cranford's brother, Brad Cranford, thanking them for honoring his brother and celebrating what he gave to his country.
