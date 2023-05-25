Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Special guests tested their fifth-grade science knowledge at Hillcrest Elementary School to help students prepare for the science End-of-Grade test they take Friday.

The game was hosted by Alicia Abernathy and Anna Lowman, fifth-grade teachers at Hillcrest.

Teams of fifth graders went head-to-head with the special guests:

Round 1: Elementary Education Director Brett Wilson and Testing and Accountability Director Ross Rumbaugh (who will be the Hillcrest principal next year)

Round 2: Clint Zimmerman, Freedom High School basketball coach and two senior players; fifth graders asked them questions about high school and basketball at the end

Round 3: Antonio Lyerly, assistant principal at Freedom

Round 4: Joseph Abernathy, Mrs. Abernathy’s husband

Round 5: Carly Johnson, principal at Hillcrest, and other teachers

Round 6: Samantha Crotts, Hillcrest nurse

Questions covered topics like weather, ecosystems, force and motion, energy and the body, all coming from practice science EOGs. Students and guests could use help for their questions, ask a friend, teacher help and use Mrs. Abernathy’s notebook (the science teacher).

The final score proved that the guests were not smarter than 5th graders, and these students are ready for the EOG. The guests also gave students a pep talk for their test and told them how these EOGs lay the groundwork for their future in middle school, high school and beyond.