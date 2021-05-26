Students weave lessons into project for the homeless

Local elementary school students got creative recently by taking on an environmentally friendly project that also helps the homeless population in the community.

Elementary school students across the district read “The Great Kapok Tree” as this year’s One Book, One District selection. The book is about a woodcutter who has a change of heart about trees in a rainforest after being visited by forest critters in his sleep. The book prompted special activities at each school, including drive-through reading nights, arts and crafts and earth friendly projects.

Salem Elementary School chose the latter and coupled their project with another story, “One Plastic Bag,” which is about one woman’s journey to recycle plastic bags. The stories inspired students to start collecting plastic bags instead of tossing them in the trash and to create mats for the homeless.

They found a creative way to reuse the bags and turn them into “plarn,” or plastic yarn. The students solicited help from family members and friends with crochet skills to turn the plarn into sleeping mats.

On Tuesday, third-grade students presented one of the mats to Mike Chandler, pastor of Summit Community Church. The students demonstrated for Chandler how they turned plastic bags into plarn balls and ultimately a mat.