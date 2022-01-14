Subs in high demand but short supply

The pandemic has caused supply issues for a lot of things, including substitute teachers.
On Tuesday, 128 teachers in the Burke County Public Schools system requested substitute teachers. Of those requests, 51 were filled, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for BCPS. The numbers weren’t too different Wednesday, with 121 teachers requesting substitutes and 48 of those requests filled.
Shuffler said in a non-COVID year, the school system might see an average of 40-60 teachers out requesting substitute teachers.
Teachers have had to miss days for all of the reasons they would’ve two years ago: a cold, the flu or even a stomach bug. But COVID-19 has made it all worse, with teachers having to miss class either from contracting or being exposed to the virus themselves, or having a loved one contract or be exposed to the virus.
“This has just been in the past week with the spike that we have had in the number of quarantines and positive cases,” Shuffler said.
The spike in cases drove three schools to close — Hallyburton Academy, North Liberty and Drexel Elementary — and teachers and administration have had to fill gaps as needed, Shuffler said.
Shuffler said teachers will use their planning periods to cover a class, principals and assistant principals have covered classes, and in some cases, classes will be combined in auditoriums with their computers and one or two teachers while they work on assignments for a period.
Custodians are deep cleaning classrooms, especially in schools that have been hit hard by the virus, and even the BCPS leadership team has filled gaps. She said cafeteria staff was down last week and some of the leadership team stepped in to serve food.
“It’s all hands on deck right now,” Shuffler said. “Whatever is needed whenever it is needed, we jump in to just cover where we can.”
The issue stretches farther than just Burke County.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that state employees now can use their volunteer days to provide support in schools as substitute teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria staff. State employees, who are eligible for 24 hours of paid community service each year, also will be able to keep the compensation they earn while supporting schools.
“It is critical that we keep children learning in the classroom safely,” Cooper said in a press release. “This policy will encourage state employees to lend a helping hand to our students at a time of severe staffing challenges for our public schools.”
The policy will be effective until Feb. 15.
First-hand experience
It’s clear to those currently working as substitute teachers exactly how serious the need is.
Ola Caldwell, who has been a substitute since she retired from Drexel Heritage, said she’s kept subbing during the pandemic because she felt safe in the precautions she was able to take.
She’s been fully vaccinated and gotten her booster, she always wears a mask — and sometimes two — plus a face shield on top of that.
“I’m very cautious,” Caldwell said. “I wash my hands, because see … my husband has COPD and lung conditions, so I have to be very, very careful washing hands and using the sanitizer.”
But not everyone has felt as comfortable as Caldwell felt staying in the classroom.
“I think it was part of the fear factor of catching it, for some subs in speaking with them, and then some had … older parents that they were taking care of, or helping take care of, at least, and children,” Caldwell said. “I found that the people that … kept subbing, were the people that had been retired (a) long (time).”
She wanted to stay in the classroom, though, because of the impact she can make.
“I connect with young people,” Caldwell said. “I know I do.”
Angie Cannon is another substitute who opted to continue subbing during the pandemic. It was her love for education that kept her in the game.
“Teaching has always been my true love and passion,” Cannon said. “I have been retired now for five years after … 31 years with Burke County Public Schools because I started out subbing a whole year until a teaching position became available.”
It’s easy to see the difference they’re making, Cannon said.
“Teachers are very thankful and so appreciative for those who choose to come sub during the pandemic,” Cannon said. “They’re very appreciative. Teachers, staff, administrators, they always find a way to thank subs who are in the building.”
It’s clear from the students, too.
“I don’t remember where I was subbing or who I was subbing for or when it was, but after being there a day or two, a particular kid came up to me and said ‘you’re not like a substitute, you’re like a teacher,’” Cannon said. “And I grinned and said, ‘you know what? Thank you, because I am. Even though I’m retired, I am still a teacher. I am still an educator.’ That just made my day.”
It was making a difference in students’ lives that led Daniel Lane to become a substitute teacher.
“A lot of kids, they come from broken homes, they may not have a father figure, they may not have both parents living in the same house,” Lane said. “I feel like if I can be the father figure, or the parental figure they’re missing where they’ve got somebody to look up to and I can help support them and kind of guide them in the right direction … that’s a rewarding aspect as far as being a sub.”
How to become a substitute teacher
The main requirement for any substitute teacher is simple, Shuffler said.
“I think the No. 1 requirement that we ask of all our employees is that you have to like kids,” Shuffler said. “You have to like working with students.”
Applicants must also have 48-hours of college credit and pass a background check before they’re hired. Once they’re hired, substitute teachers go through some training before they’re ready to be placed in classrooms.
Hiring substitutes is a constant process, Shuffler said, and BCPS had interviews lined up throughout the week. Visit teachermatch.com, find Burke County and apply for the substitute teacher listing.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.