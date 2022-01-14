Subs in high demand but short supply

“Teaching has always been my true love and passion,” Cannon said. “I have been retired now for five years after … 31 years with Burke County Public Schools because I started out subbing a whole year until a teaching position became available.”

It’s easy to see the difference they’re making, Cannon said.

“Teachers are very thankful and so appreciative for those who choose to come sub during the pandemic,” Cannon said. “They’re very appreciative. Teachers, staff, administrators, they always find a way to thank subs who are in the building.”

It’s clear from the students, too.

“I don’t remember where I was subbing or who I was subbing for or when it was, but after being there a day or two, a particular kid came up to me and said ‘you’re not like a substitute, you’re like a teacher,’” Cannon said. “And I grinned and said, ‘you know what? Thank you, because I am. Even though I’m retired, I am still a teacher. I am still an educator.’ That just made my day.”

It was making a difference in students’ lives that led Daniel Lane to become a substitute teacher.