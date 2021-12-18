Superintendent responds after multiple threats in 2 weeks

The superintendent of Burke County Public Schools sent parents a message Thursday night as vague threats against schools circulate nationwide.
In the message, Mike Swan said school officials are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation. He said officials are prepared to act if any of the threats are linked to any Burke County schools.
“We ask that you remain vigilant and talk to your children about threats made on social media and the dangers of reposting or spreading the threats,” Swan said in the message, according to a transcript of the call provided by BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler. “As always, if you hear something, say something and do something by contacting law enforcement and your school principal immediately.”
The message came the same day that one of the county’s middle schools went on a soft lockdown and another sent a message to parents about threats that, ultimately, were deemed unsubstantiated.
Heritage Middle School in Valdese was placed on a brief soft lockdown Thursday morning due to a potential threat against the school, Shuffler said on Thursday. The threat was actually related to a school in another state, officials determined, and the soft lockdown was lifted.
At Liberty Middle School in Morganton, parents got a call from their principal about the vague threats circulating on social media in recent days.
LMS Principal Anna Moose said in a call to parents the threats were circulating on Snapchat and other social media sites, but none of the threats were directed specifically toward Liberty, according to a transcript of the call Shuffler provided Thursday.
Students at Liberty did not have to be put on a lockdown, and Shuffler told the newspaper Thursday that the threat also was unsubstantiated and determined to be directed toward a school in another state.
The vague threats come on the coattails of several days of safety incidents at schools in the district.
A student at Walter Johnson Middle School was charged Monday after officials said an airsoft pistol was found in the child’s backpack, Shuffler told The News Herald Monday. The gun was found after the child showed the gun to another student who reported it to a teacher.
Dec. 10, the Friday before, Draughn High School was evacuated for about an hour after a person on campus received a phone call about a possible threat to the school’s building, Shuffler said Friday. Students were returned to their classrooms after law enforcement conducted a walk-through of the building.
A day before that, on Dec. 9, officials launched an investigation into some alleged threats against LMS.
Social media rumors circulated about a student compiling a “hit list,” but officials did not find anything like that in their investigation, Shuffler said at the time. She said none of the threats were against any specific students, and said the students involved were being held accountable.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
