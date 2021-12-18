Superintendent responds after multiple threats in 2 weeks

The superintendent of Burke County Public Schools sent parents a message Thursday night as vague threats against schools circulate nationwide.

In the message, Mike Swan said school officials are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation. He said officials are prepared to act if any of the threats are linked to any Burke County schools.

“We ask that you remain vigilant and talk to your children about threats made on social media and the dangers of reposting or spreading the threats,” Swan said in the message, according to a transcript of the call provided by BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler. “As always, if you hear something, say something and do something by contacting law enforcement and your school principal immediately.”

The message came the same day that one of the county’s middle schools went on a soft lockdown and another sent a message to parents about threats that, ultimately, were deemed unsubstantiated.

Heritage Middle School in Valdese was placed on a brief soft lockdown Thursday morning due to a potential threat against the school, Shuffler said on Thursday. The threat was actually related to a school in another state, officials determined, and the soft lockdown was lifted.