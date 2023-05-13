School leaders and law enforcement are partnering up in hopes to put a stop to recent threats made against local schools.

Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman and Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan released a statement Thursday afternoon urging students to take threats like the ones being made more seriously.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, told The News Herald threats were made against Heritage Middle on May 1. Then on May 2, threats that involved both Patton and Freedom high schools were made. Then Thursday, two threats were made against Table Rock Middle School.

She said generally speaking, a lot of the threats are made on social media.

“School violence and threats of violence at schools are very serious matters and are not taken lightly,” said the joint statement from Hinceman and Swan. “Burke County Public Schools, in partnership with the Burke County Sheriff's Office, takes a firm stance on any and all situations related to threats of school violence in Burke County.

“Students should understand that any language indicating school violence on social media, in emails, in web searches, or in any other format is considered threatening, and will result in the most severe consequences outlined by the student code of conduct, which can lead to suspensions and expulsions.”

Not only that, but it could mean criminal charges. The sheriff’s office said in the statement that investigators are prepared to charge to the fullest extent of the law.

“We want to send a clear message that threats against our schools are taken seriously. Each threat is investigated to the fullest,” the statement said. “We do not downplay any threat, therefore they take countless man hours from law enforcement and school staff to investigate. These investigations take time away from law enforcement working on other crimes and school administrators from focusing on the instructional day.”

They called on families, neighbors and those who serve as mentors for students to help them understand the severity of their actions.

“In many cases, these threats are hoaxes, spouted off in anger, or are old threats copied, pasted and shared off social media from other schools around the country,” the statement said. “Nonetheless, we are diligent about investigating all of them.”

Shuffler said flyers will be distributed in schools with information about the See Something, Say Something app, which allows students to report any threats.

“Safety is our top priority,” the joint statement said. “We cannot stress enough that we want students and staff to say something if they see something by telling a trusted adult or reporting it on the See Something, Say Something app (www.sandyhookpromise.org). “