Swan forum favorite again as search for new superintendent continues

“I have dealt with Mike on many issues and it didn’t always go our way on the department level, but from that I know that Mike cares about the students and the well-being of Burke County.”

Wes Shuffler, former special education teacher in Burke County, also gave his endorsement for Swan after having many positive interactions with him while under his leadership.

“Respectfully, as you're looking at other candidates, I ask you to consider something,” said Shuffler. “I’m sure other candidates will have a lot in common, they’ll have degrees, years of services in many positions held in different schools, but I feel the right candidate for this position should be people first, students first. I feel that they should have truth, passion, understanding, humility, heart and the ability to win people over.

“I don’t care how many degrees you have, you have to know how to deal with people, at the student level and the staff level. If you want a person who is compassionate for students, who knows how to bring people together and strive for a common goal, with courage and loyalty, Mike Swan is your best candidate.”

Artie McKesson-Logan, former school board member, also voiced her endorsement for Swan for superintendent.

"I’m a person that cares a lot for children and I will do what I can to ensure that they have the best quality of a future life that they can have, so that meant a lot to me,” said McKesson-Logan. “So I know having the right leadership is extremely important. I’ve done my research and I have pried into Dr. Swan’s business, so at this time I feel that he is what Burke County needs.”

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.