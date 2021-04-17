Swan forum favorite again as search for new superintendent continues

A distinct favorite was determined at the second Burke County Board of Education public forum pursuing the public point of view on the next superintendent for Burke County Public Schools.
Out of the six people who signed up on Thursday evening in the Patton High School auditorium to voice their opinions to the school board, all of them endorsed Mike Swan, current assistant superintendent for BCPS who will be promoted to interim superintendent on Monday as Larry Putnam departs BCPS.
This was the final public forum hosted by the board to allow the public to speak about their concerns and voice their endorsements for the candidates they want as the next superintendent.
The six candidates all spoke in favor of Swan and they all identified themselves as current or former teachers, former school board members or parents who have had personal interactions with Swan through their students and children.
All candidates spoke positively about Swan and how they believe he is the best choice for the role of superintendent because of his support for the parents and students, his ability to relate to those in the community, his unique perspective, how well he treats those around him and how he handles leadership roles.
“I am coming at you as a coach. I have coached at Liberty for eight years now,” said Trey McGee, director of the Parks and Recreation Department in Burke County. “I have seen both sides of the story when we had a superintendent care about recreation and I’ve seen one that couldn’t give a flip about recreation. Recreation is important to these kids and I don’t want to see that happen again.
“I have dealt with Mike on many issues and it didn’t always go our way on the department level, but from that I know that Mike cares about the students and the well-being of Burke County.”
Wes Shuffler, former special education teacher in Burke County, also gave his endorsement for Swan after having many positive interactions with him while under his leadership.
“Respectfully, as you're looking at other candidates, I ask you to consider something,” said Shuffler. “I’m sure other candidates will have a lot in common, they’ll have degrees, years of services in many positions held in different schools, but I feel the right candidate for this position should be people first, students first. I feel that they should have truth, passion, understanding, humility, heart and the ability to win people over.
“I don’t care how many degrees you have, you have to know how to deal with people, at the student level and the staff level. If you want a person who is compassionate for students, who knows how to bring people together and strive for a common goal, with courage and loyalty, Mike Swan is your best candidate.”
Artie McKesson-Logan, former school board member, also voiced her endorsement for Swan for superintendent.
"I’m a person that cares a lot for children and I will do what I can to ensure that they have the best quality of a future life that they can have, so that meant a lot to me,” said McKesson-Logan. “So I know having the right leadership is extremely important. I’ve done my research and I have pried into Dr. Swan’s business, so at this time I feel that he is what Burke County needs.”
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.