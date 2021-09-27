Table Rock Middle School on soft lockdown

"Good morning Table Rock family. This is your principal Rich Linens. The health and safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We are aware of some information concerning our school that is making its way around social media and between students this morning. We are working with law enforcement to track down the information and see if it's credible. In the meantime, we have extra law enforcement on our campus this morning. Parents, if you wish, you may check your child out of school today, and the absence will be excused. We will work with your child to make up any missed work. Thank you for your continued support of our school."