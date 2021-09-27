 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Table Rock Middle School on soft lockdown
0 comments
breaking top story

Table Rock Middle School on soft lockdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Table Rock lock down

Parents line up in front of Table Rock Middle School on Monday morning to pick up their children after a soft lockdown was put in place.

 Dave Faherty/WSOC

A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.

Table Rock Middle School is on soft lock down concerning information that has surfaced social media concerning the school, said Chery Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools.

The following message was sent out to TBMS parents by TBMS principal Rich Linens, Shuffler said.

"Good morning Table Rock family. This is your principal Rich Linens. The health and safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We are aware of some information concerning our school that is making its way around social media and between students this morning. We are working with law enforcement to track down the information and see if it's credible. In the meantime, we have extra law enforcement on our campus this morning. Parents, if you wish, you may check your child out of school today, and the absence will be excused. We will work with your child to make up any missed work. Thank you for your continued support of our school."

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple have breathtaking close encounter with group of humpback whales

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert