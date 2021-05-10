Teachers celebrated during Teacher Appreciation Week

Burke County Public Schools celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week last week by hosting daily events and giving out gifts to honor its teachers.

As a district, the system provided a variety of biscuits throughout last week to all employees for Teacher Appreciation Week. The BCPS Food Truck also played a role in celebrating teachers by providing lunch to various schools throughout the week.

The food truck provided lunch to the teachers at Oak Hill Elementary on Wednesday, George Hildebran Elementary on Thursday and on Friday at East Burke High, said Jonelle Bobak, marketing and communications specialist for the system.

Individual schools had different treats and amenities available for teachers to enjoy throughout the week.

George Hildebran Elementary School hosted something different every day for its teachers. Principal Erin Wall asked students to give a note of appreciation to their teacher on Tuesday. Wednesday was the day to “Supply Them With Thanks” by getting school supplies the teachers may be running low on or those the teacher enjoys using regularly. On Thursday, students were encouraged to bring their teacher’s favorite snack.