Teachers celebrated during Teacher Appreciation Week

Burke County Public Schools celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week last week by hosting daily events and giving out gifts to honor its teachers.
As a district, the system provided a variety of biscuits throughout last week to all employees for Teacher Appreciation Week. The BCPS Food Truck also played a role in celebrating teachers by providing lunch to various schools throughout the week.
The food truck provided lunch to the teachers at Oak Hill Elementary on Wednesday, George Hildebran Elementary on Thursday and on Friday at East Burke High, said Jonelle Bobak, marketing and communications specialist for the system.
Individual schools had different treats and amenities available for teachers to enjoy throughout the week.
George Hildebran Elementary School hosted something different every day for its teachers. Principal Erin Wall asked students to give a note of appreciation to their teacher on Tuesday. Wednesday was the day to “Supply Them With Thanks” by getting school supplies the teachers may be running low on or those the teacher enjoys using regularly. On Thursday, students were encouraged to bring their teacher’s favorite snack.
Students were encouraged to participate in Teacher Appreciation Week and show their support as well. All of the daily celebrations were suggestions and were not mandatory for students to participate in.
Other services offered during the week to George Hildebran teachers included:
On Wednesday, they got nachos for “Nacho Average Teacher.”
On Thursday, the food truck served lunch for teachers.
On Friday, the teachers received gift cards.
Mull Elementary also participated in the festivities.
On Tuesday, Mull provided a Panera Bread breakfast delivered by Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for teachers to enjoy. On Thursday, teachers were able to enjoy a duty-free lunch. To end the week off strong, the school hosted “Sunset Slush” on Friday, which allowed teachers to enjoy all kinds of slushy flavors.
Draughn High School and The Booster Club wanted teachers to know how much they appreciate them. The club provided Twin Brother’s Pizza and an ice cream truck on Wednesday.
The Valdese Elementary School PTO tidied up for the teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week. On Thursday, the school’s PTO washed all of the teachers’ cars.
W.A. Young Elementary School showed its appreciation for their squad of teachers.
WAES gave out “Squad” T-shirts on Thursday, and lunch was provided by Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church on Friday, alongside gift cards provided by Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. The staff also was able to wear jeans all week long.
Forest Hill Elementary School catered to the sweet side of its teachers to celebrate the week.
The school provided muffins and doughnuts Monday, afternoon snacks were delivered to teacher’s classrooms Tuesday and biscuits from Chartwell’s also were provided. Cook Out milkshakes were given out to teachers Thursday, and the school provided lunch from El Portal on Friday.
Patton High School also joined in on the celebration by providing its teachers with lunch from the Paradise Subs Food Truck on Friday.
All activities and items provided for the teachers were made possible by the school system, schools throughout the county, members of the community, organizations within the schools and participation from the students.
The system and individual schools within Burke County worked diligently to help make their teachers feel appreciated during the week.
For information on Teacher Appreciation Week, visit Burke County Public Schools on Facebook or visit burke.k12.nc.us.
