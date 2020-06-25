Teachers help former student make masks

What started off as a project involving just a former Burke County Public Schools student has grown into a partnership with the school system staff to manufacture N95 masks.
Aiman Hussein, a 2017 graduate of Patton High School, is now a junior at North Carolina State University and majoring in technology design and education.
After coming home to Morganton when the university was closed due to the pandemic, he wanted to put his skills to use to help his community. He found a design and started 3D printing masks inside his home. Paul Gantt, a Project Lead the Way teacher and instructional coach, was Hussein’s senior project mentor.
Project Lead the Way, which was started in 2012 with the leadership of Superintendent Larry Putnam, is a program where students are exposed to engineering concepts, create products, and put them to the test, while addressing soft skills such as workplace etiquette.
Project Lead Way catered to middle schoolers, but was later expanded to the high schools and now is in our elementary schools as well. Students are now being introduced to engineering concepts and product development K-12.
Hussein’s senior project revolved around nothing other than 3D printing. Gantt heard about Hussein’s success in making the N95 masks and reached out to him to congratulate him.
“He asked if we would be willing to help print some of the masks because we have 3D printers at our schools,” Gantt said.
After receiving approval to use the 3D printers, Clay Nelson, a technology engineering and design education teacher, transported a few of them to his home to start making the masks. When he uses up all his material, he will be able to make about 230 N95 masks.
“This is a really neat project to be a part of, and everybody has to do what they can,” Nelson said.
Gantt and Nelson are thankful for this opportunity to support a former student so they can take what they have learned back to their students.
“It is interesting for me to see how productive a 3-D printing production can be when you dedicate to it,” Gantt said. “It is actually very informative for me and this is material I can take back to the classroom using a real life example.”
He hopes that high school graduates today see how support can be found in Burke County when they finish with their higher education.
“In us showing support to young, bright people coming back into the community, that helps to set a precedent to the younger folks graduating now that their community is supportive and wants them to come back with their new skills, which in turn helps the community grow,” Gantt said.
“That really helped in the beginning because I only had three printers,” Hussein said. “With them being able to print for me it has been a huge help, and to have my former high school back me up is really special.”
The masks have been shipped to different countries as well as around the United States. Hussein has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for materials needed to create the masks. For those who are interested in donating to the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/f/adh-creations-3d-printed-medical-masks.
“It is amazing to see how former students can use their skills they learned while in BCPS and higher education to help our community, state and even other countries in this time,” Putnam said. “It is no accident that Aiman Hussein, former BCPS student, is manufacturing N-95 masks. He was introduced with an engineering program, had great teachers like Paul Gantt, Clay Nelson and many others across the district.
“Just wait, there are many other students like Aiman that have come through Burke County Public Schools and many more on the way. Not only do they know how to get to work on time and have the necessary soft skills, but they are positively impacting the world in the midst of a pandemic.”