Threats at 2 Burke schools deemed unsubstantiated

Parents of students at two Burke County schools were notified Thursday of possible threats against the schools, but those threats have been deemed unsubstantiated, a school official said.

Students at Heritage Middle School in Valdese were placed under a brief soft lockdown Thursday morning because of a potential threat against the school, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

That allowed students to continue learning from the safety of their classrooms while law enforcement and school officials investigated the alleged threat, according to a transcript of a call by HMS Principal Ginger Stinson that was sent to parents Thursday morning.

It wasn’t long after that call that the lockdown was lifted and the threat was deemed unsubstantiated, Shuffler said. The threat that circulated was actually related to a school in another state, Shuffler said.

The same was true about threats that caused a call to be sent out to parents of Liberty Middle School parents.