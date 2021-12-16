Threats at 2 Burke schools deemed unsubstantiated

Parents of students at two Burke County schools were notified Thursday of possible threats against the schools, but those threats have been deemed unsubstantiated, a school official said.
Students at Heritage Middle School in Valdese were placed under a brief soft lockdown Thursday morning because of a potential threat against the school, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
That allowed students to continue learning from the safety of their classrooms while law enforcement and school officials investigated the alleged threat, according to a transcript of a call by HMS Principal Ginger Stinson that was sent to parents Thursday morning.
It wasn’t long after that call that the lockdown was lifted and the threat was deemed unsubstantiated, Shuffler said. The threat that circulated was actually related to a school in another state, Shuffler said.
The same was true about threats that caused a call to be sent out to parents of Liberty Middle School parents.
LMS students did not end up on a lockdown because of the threats, but Dr. Anna Moose, principal of LMS, alerted parents to the threats regardless. She said in the call that the threats were circulating around the country on Snapchat and other social media sites.
“Frankly these posts are upsetting to our students and staff,” Moose said in the call, according to a transcript of it provided by Shuffler. “These posts make vague threats aimed at schools.”
Moose said in the call there was no evidence to suggest the threats were directed specifically toward LMS.
“We appreciate everyone for being vigilant and reporting these posts,” Moose said in the call. “We remind you to have conversations with your children about social media activity.”
Ultimately, the threat that caused some alarm at LMS also was deemed unsubstantiated, and it also was determined to be directed toward a school in another state.
