Thursday another remote learning day; light snow expected to end the week

Burke County Public Schools students will have another day of remote learning Thursday due to the lingering impacts of Sunday’s winter storm.

Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of the school system, made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. Swan attached four photos to the tweet, each of which showed snow- and ice-covered roads in Burke County.

It will be an optional teacher workday for BCPS faculty and staff, Swan said in the tweet.

More snow could be on its way to the county tonight, but anyone already going stir crazy from the weekend storm should be able to breathe a small sigh of relief for the weekend’s forecast.

Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said a cold front would push into the North Carolina mountains overnight from Tennessee.

Low temperatures Wednesday night were expected to hover around 39 degrees, with the high Thursday expected to stick around the mid-40s, Outlaw said. But temperatures will drop Thursday night, with a low of 24 anticipated, and Friday’s high not expected to get above freezing.