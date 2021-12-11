Two days, two threats: Threats at two Burke schools under investigation

A Valdese high school had to be evacuated Friday and a Morganton middle school is the home of an ongoing investigation after separate threats were made at the two schools.

On Thursday, the administration team at Liberty Middle School in Morganton was notified of some threats and launched an investigation, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

Social media rumors circulated that the threat was a “hit list” compiled by a student, but Shuffler said a hit list has not been located. She said the threats at the middle school didn’t pertain to any particular students.

“The students responsible for the threats are being held accountable,” Shuffler said. “Further details on student discipline must remain confidential.”

LMS did not have to go on lockdown Thursday, she said.

Shuffler said Thursday’s incident was an example of the school system’s reporting system working as it should.