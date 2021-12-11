Two days, two threats: Threats at two Burke schools under investigation

A Valdese high school had to be evacuated Friday and a Morganton middle school is the home of an ongoing investigation after separate threats were made at the two schools.
On Thursday, the administration team at Liberty Middle School in Morganton was notified of some threats and launched an investigation, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
Social media rumors circulated that the threat was a “hit list” compiled by a student, but Shuffler said a hit list has not been located. She said the threats at the middle school didn’t pertain to any particular students.
“The students responsible for the threats are being held accountable,” Shuffler said. “Further details on student discipline must remain confidential.”
LMS did not have to go on lockdown Thursday, she said.
Shuffler said Thursday’s incident was an example of the school system’s reporting system working as it should.
“We appreciate our students being willing to take their safety and the safety of their fellow classmates seriously,” Shuffler said. “We encourage anyone to report any suspicious activities via the school systems (sic) reporting process or tell a trusted adult or law enforcement.”
She said only parents of students directly involved in the situation at Liberty Middle School were notified.
But that wasn’t the case Friday when parents and guardians of Draughn High School students received a message from the school’s principal about a threat there.
Jeanene Burris, principal of Draughn, sent a message around 9:30 a.m. Friday letting parents know the school was being evacuated.
The message from Burris said a person on campus received a phone call about a possible threat to the school’s building. Shuffler said Friday morning that officials still were trying to determine the type of threat against the school.
While the school was empty, law enforcement conducted a walk-through of the building.
They didn’t find anything in their walk-through, Shuffler said, and students were allowed to return to their classrooms shortly before 10:15 a.m.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
