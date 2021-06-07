Two long-time teachers retire from N.C. School for the Deaf

“I wanted the deaf school experience, to be around other teachers who knew about deafness and just to have more than one student who was deaf …I was there for eight years … My parents were getting older and they still lived here in the area, so I wanted to try to come back here and teach here. That opportunity opened up and I took it, so I’ve been here since, for 20 years.”

King has taught math throughout her time at NCSD, teaching children as young as second grade. She was a National Board Certified teacher and was chosen as teacher of the year during her time at NCSD. She also coached volleyball and basketball during her career.

“Coaching was quite a memorable experience. There was one group of students, it was middle school girls basketball and they were struggling to do well against other public schools. They would often not even score seven or eight points a game. That year I decided to challenge them … if they were able to score in the double digits, I would let them shoot me with Silly String.

“Sure enough, that did happen and I stood there in mid-court. I had a rain jacket and some goggles on, I had as much protection as I could and they got to stand there and shoot me with Silly String. That was definitely one of the coaching highlights.”