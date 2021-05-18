Two long-time teachers retire from North Liberty School

North Liberty School will be saying goodbye to two of its retiring staffers at the end of the school year.
Viveca Paddon, exceptional children’s teacher at North Liberty, is one of the staff members retiring.
“I’m from Catawba County. I met my husband, and he took me out of the country to Canada,” Paddon said. “As an 11-year veteran teacher from Canada, I had also gone into the private sector and was the director for sales and personal services. I did training for the newspaper. So after 3½ years there, it was time to make a change. My husband said, ‘Let’s go back to the South.’
“I resigned from my position, I came down here and started looking for a job. Eventually, after a year of looking for a business job, my mother asked me, ‘Viveca, why don’t you just go back to teaching?’ I said: ‘Well, yes. I think I will.’ So after a lot of prayer, this door opened up like that. Burke County was the first job I came to.”
This will be Paddon’s final year teaching at North Liberty after 29 years. She has been a teacher for a total of 40 years.
“I love it,” Paddon said. “It’s the reason I get up every morning. Everybody always asks me ‘Why are you still here?’ I love my kids, I love teaching. I’ve taught in the regular setting; for six years in Canada I taught in a regular high school. But between the two, this was why I chose to interview with special education.
“Fundamentally, I would rather teach kids who may have difficulty learning and want to learn rather than teach kids who have all the ability and resist learning. So that’s just my part and why I continue to teach special education. I could’ve gotten just one more year in, but my family needs me right now and that’s why I’ve decided to cut it short to 29 years. I still have mixed emotions about the decision, but I know it’s the right thing.”
Paddon has many memories she will cherish from her time as a teacher.
“One memory that really stands out to me was this one student who I had, maybe my fifth or sixth year of teaching,” she said. “This student desperately wanted to read, yet she did not have one sight word that she could recognize. She had difficulty speaking clearly, but she kept coming to me and said, ‘Mrs. Paddon, please teach me how to read.’ She was already 12 to 14, but I said: ‘Absolutely honey. How do you want to go about this?’
“I would send her home with one word at night, and she would come back with a notebook filled with that one word. By the end of the week she had copied that word and said it to herself. She did this for like a year. And did you know she learned to read? Whenever she graduated, we had her up and reading a poem. She read in front of her parents and grandmother and they just wept, because they had never heard her read … That was one of my student’s greatest achievements.”
Paddon is passionate about her students and teaching overall. She believes all students have the ability to do well.
“It’s their ability,” Paddon said. “It’s OK if they can’t, as long as they know you’re rooting for them. ... Once the student knows the teacher truly loves them, the trust is automatic and the student blossoms. Love is truly the secret connection.”
Renee Leonhardt, special education teacher assistant and bus driver at North Liberty, is the other staff member retiring. Leonhardt has been involved in the school systems for more than 30 years.
“I have been a teacher’s assistant for 15 years, and I have been driving a bus for 35 years,” Leonhardt said. “I started driving busses when I was 16 as a junior in high school. … I drove a big bus for years for Burke County Public Schools. Once I came to North Liberty, there was an opening to drive a small bus and they asked me to drive. I wouldn’t go back to a big bus. The small busses and the enjoyment of the children that are on that bus … it’s just something I’ve always really enjoyed.”
Leonhardt grew up being active in the special education community. She realized it was her passion to teach and be involved with people who have special needs.
“When I first started working in special education, I actually worked across the street at J. Iverson (Riddle Developmental Center) for 10 years before I came to the public schools,” Leonhardt said. “My mother was a special education teacher, so I grew up in that field. I actually had a cousin who was special needs, and I just fell in love with it. That’s my passion, and I’ve done it ever since.
“Everything from the special needs Sunday school class I teach, I work with Burke County Special Olympics, I travel with the volleyball and the ski team, etc. I’m getting ready to retire this year after completing my 30 years of service to the state and, after my six months (retired), I will probably be back either on the bus or in the classroom.”
Leonhardt has learned a lot from the students she has had. She believes passion and a big heart play a large role in her job.
“Everybody in that classroom that I’m in, none of them are the same,” Leonhardt said. “They are all different levels, they all have their own abilities, different needs and you just have to be able to be flexible to work with that. It takes somebody with a special heart; … They’ve taught me a lot of things.”
Leonhardt wants those interested in becoming involved in special education to know what she believes are important factors to succeed in the field.
“Have patience,” she said. “They know what you’re saying to them, but sometimes it takes a little longer for them to give you their response. They will show you what they want. If they can’t talk, they will take you to it.
“You’ve got to have the passion to work with those kinds of needs. You can’t expect them to be in the normal capacity. They’re different and they were born that way. You just have to understand how to help them.”
Paddon and Leonhardt are thankful to Burke County Public Schools and North Liberty for allowing them to be a part of their teams for so long. They appreciate their fellow staff, administration and the Burke County Public Schools.
“I have had the best teacher assistant support all throughout the years,” Paddon said. “I felt like God had just matched me up with the right people. It has been a team effort all the way to teach these kids. … Burke County has been an awesome place for me to be. I love Burke County and I am blessed to have worked with some of the finest teachers in this school.”
For information on North Liberty School, visit burkenls.ss14.sharpschool.com. For information about the Burke County Public Schools, visit its website at burke.k12.nc.us or their Facebook page at Burke County Public Schools.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.