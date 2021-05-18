Two long-time teachers retire from North Liberty School

“Fundamentally, I would rather teach kids who may have difficulty learning and want to learn rather than teach kids who have all the ability and resist learning. So that’s just my part and why I continue to teach special education. I could’ve gotten just one more year in, but my family needs me right now and that’s why I’ve decided to cut it short to 29 years. I still have mixed emotions about the decision, but I know it’s the right thing.”

Paddon has many memories she will cherish from her time as a teacher.

“One memory that really stands out to me was this one student who I had, maybe my fifth or sixth year of teaching,” she said. “This student desperately wanted to read, yet she did not have one sight word that she could recognize. She had difficulty speaking clearly, but she kept coming to me and said, ‘Mrs. Paddon, please teach me how to read.’ She was already 12 to 14, but I said: ‘Absolutely honey. How do you want to go about this?’