United Way presents BCPS with check for more hotspots

Burke County United Way, with the help of community donors and sponsorships, quickly raised funds for internet hot spots during July, August and September. On Sept. 11, the United Way presented the Burke County Public Schools with funds to immediately purchase 100 hot spots.

“I have been impressed with how the community has rallied to serve the needs of our students,” said Scott Mulwee, vice chairman of the Burke County commissioners. “These hot spots are needed in many of our rural areas. The county and school system have previously provided this critical infrastructure. Now, our community partners like the United Way have made a serious commitment to our students' success. I would like to commend the staff and board of the United Way for this generous donation.”

The Internet Hotspots for Education campaign started with the goal of providing internet access to 1,100 families across Burke County so the students in them could attend school online. Since the launch, the Burke County Board of Commissioners announced in August that it would purchase 750 hot spots for students in local communities. The United Way appreciates the commissioners' efforts, which led to quick receipt of the hot spots and getting them to students in need. The United Way also will continue its campaign to raise money for needed hot spots not provided by the commissioners’ funds.