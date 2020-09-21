United Way presents BCPS with check for more hotspots

Burke County United Way, with the help of community donors and sponsorships, quickly raised funds for internet hot spots during July, August and September. On Sept. 11, the United Way presented the Burke County Public Schools with funds to immediately purchase 100 hot spots.
“I have been impressed with how the community has rallied to serve the needs of our students,” said Scott Mulwee, vice chairman of the Burke County commissioners. “These hot spots are needed in many of our rural areas. The county and school system have previously provided this critical infrastructure. Now, our community partners like the United Way have made a serious commitment to our students' success. I would like to commend the staff and board of the United Way for this generous donation.”
The Internet Hotspots for Education campaign started with the goal of providing internet access to 1,100 families across Burke County so the students in them could attend school online. Since the launch, the Burke County Board of Commissioners announced in August that it would purchase 750 hot spots for students in local communities. The United Way appreciates the commissioners' efforts, which led to quick receipt of the hot spots and getting them to students in need. The United Way also will continue its campaign to raise money for needed hot spots not provided by the commissioners’ funds.
On Sept. 9, Gov. Roy Cooper announced nearly $40 million in funding for NC Student Connect, a new partnership created to address internet connectivity gaps that are a barrier to remote learning. According to a release from the governor’s office, this includes funds for school systems to purchase additional hot spots; creates internet-accessible sites in convenient locations such as school parking lots, municipal areas and museums for students; and offers professional development and training on effective remote learning for parents and educators.
"Words cannot express how appreciative we are of the community rallying around our students during this time of remote learning,” school system Superintendent Larry Putnam said. “While we are welcoming students back in the classroom for limited, in-person instruction, we are still in the midst of an unpredictable pandemic.
"Students will continue to benefit from these hot spots while working remotely at least three days a week for the foreseeable future. I know our students and parents who are benefiting from this form of internet connectivity appreciate the convenience the hot spots offer as they continue to navigate hybrid learning.
"I personally want to say thank you to Burke County United Way, the Burke County Board of Commissioners, the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation and everyone else who has contributed to this cause. We truly are in this together."
The United Way also recognized the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation for choosing to be a Champion of Education-level sponsor for this campaign. The foundation made a $10,000 contribution.
“We are excited to participate in this partnership, as we know the needs are great and access to learning is critical,” said Traci Riebel, the foundation's executive director.
Other top-level sponsors include:
- At the Honor Roll level: Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center and Lloyd and Helen Wallace.
- At the Advocate level: Rod and Pam Harrelson, Al and Kelly Wood, the Morganton Humanist Alliance, and Work in Burke, a Burke Development Inc.-supported initiative.
- William and Georgia Collett.
“Burke County United Way is very thankful for the contributions of businesses and individuals that contributed to help our Burke County students continue to learn during these unprecedented times,” said Rod Harrelson, the group's president. “We all recognize the importance of investing in our students’ education and both the short-term and long-term impacts for our community.”
The United Way is continuing to work closely with the school system to identify educational needs and will work to fill them to ensure no child is left behind. Now called the Keep Learning Moving Forward campaign, some of those needs include additional technology, school supplies and general support services.
Donate to Burke County United Way’s campaign here www.bcuw.org/learning or call Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director, at 828-433-0681. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
