UPDATE: School cases increase again

During the Sept. 28 called meeting, the Burke County Board of Education voted to keep elementary schools in Plan B through at least Friday.

During that meeting, board Chairman Buddy Armour advocated keeping elementary schools through the first semester, rather than having the board reconvene for another called meeting Thursday.

“I think we need to give more time than Oct. 15 to make sure that we’re doing a good job in Plan B,” Armour said during the board’s discussion. “I don’t think the kids are going to be losing any ground, because I think our elementary teachers know how to get the material and the information in to our kids.

“I think we need to give our teachers a chance to show us whether or not Plan B is even working. I’d like to give them more time. I like thinking about the end of the semester. What the end of the semester is going to do is get us through at least one-half of flu season, and it will also give us plenty of time to know whether or not we’re not going to spike too much at Christmas and Thanksgiving. We’ve had a lot of infection — we’ve had a lot of virus in the county. I think we have a lot more to go.”

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Olive Hill Resource Center to potentially decide on elementary schools’ transition to Plan A — a full-time in-person setting.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.